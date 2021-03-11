  1. home
  2. Articles

Why the Haze These Days? Explaining Beijing's Recent Smog

By Alistair Baker-Brian, March 11, 2021

0 0

Despite improvements in recent years, China’s capital is still no stranger to air pollution. 

A yellow warning was recently issued by the Beijing government, the third most severe level in a four-tier air pollution warning system. Changping and Haidian districts, in particular, have been badly affected.

So what’s behind the recent haze? 

A number of familiar factors have been at play. Low pressure, high humidity and a temperature inversion have created conditions conducive to air pollution. The latter is effectively a layer of the atmosphere that traps harmful air pollutants.

READ MORE: Beijing on Track to Leave World's Top 200 Most-Polluted Cities

Another important factor has been southerly winds, which have blown air pollution from Shandong province and the southern parts of Hebei and Henan. 

According to the CMAQ-ISAM model, used to help determine the source of pollutants, around 35% of recent pollution can be traced to Beijing, while around 65% has come from outside the city. 

Air pollution can affect day-to-day life in the city. On Twitter, the deputy head of mission at the British Embassy bemoaned that she couldn’t take her regular lunchtime walk around Ritan Park. 

A teacher in Chaoyang district told That’s that according to school policy, students do not do any outdoor activities if air pollution exceeds 200 on the air quality index (AQI). Another Chaoyang-based teacher also said that his school recently implemented a temporary one-day restriction on outdoor activities when air pollution was at its peak. Meanwhile, a teacher in Haidian district said there had been no restrictions on students’ outdoor activities. 

On the morning of March 11, Beijing authorities announced that the yellow warning was no longer in effect. However, as of press time, all AQI readings from Beijing remain above 150, with the highest reading at 203 (i.e. unhealthy or very unhealthy).

So make no mistake, air pollution in Beijing is here to stay… at least for now.  

READ MORE: Pollution Levels Dramatically Drop Across China During COVID-19

[Cover image via @Reuters/Twitter]

air pollution Beijing smog

more news

PHOTOS: Airpocalypse Returns to Beijing as City Experiences Heavy Smog

PHOTOS: Airpocalypse Returns to Beijing as City Experiences Heavy Smog

The first big wave of smog of the winter hit the capital this week.

Beijing Issues Orange Alert for Smog... Again

Beijing Issues Orange Alert for Smog... Again

The latest bout of pollution will hover over the city from Monday until Wednesday.

Orange Alert: Expect Heavy Smog in Beijing Until Wednesday

Orange Alert: Expect Heavy Smog in Beijing Until Wednesday

Orange alerts are issued when the AQI is expected to exceed 200 for three consecutive days, with one of those days surpassing 300.

More Smog Expected for Beijing, Tianjin as Hebei Burns More Coal

We're not in the clear yet.

Heavy Smog Expected to Hit Beijing for Next 6 Days

An orange alert is issued when the AQI is predicted to be above 200 for three consecutive days, with one of those days being over 300.

This Pollution Globe is the Perfect Gift for Beijing Smog Lovers

Like a snowglobe, but for pollution.

Man Plans to Blow Beijing's Smog Away Using 15 Million Handheld Fans

Well, that's one solution…

Beijing's Air Pollution Continues to Worsen, Fewer 'Blue-Sky Days' Reported

A smog alert and now this? It's not a good day for pollution news.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

9 Badass Women in Chinese History

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

This Day in History: Palace of Sino-Soviet Friendship Completed

China’s New ‘International Travel Health Certificate’ Explained

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Wellington Introduce 2021 Festival of Education Speakers

Wellington Introduce 2021 Festival of Education Speakers

Meet the Man Fighting to Conserve the Famous Kaiping Dialou

Meet the Man Fighting to Conserve the Famous Kaiping Dialou

Why the Haze These Days? Explaining Beijing's Recent Smog

Why the Haze These Days? Explaining Beijing's Recent Smog

China Hot Pot Restaurant Heats Up With Hunky Hosts

China Hot Pot Restaurant Heats Up With Hunky Hosts

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives