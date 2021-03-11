Wellington Introduce 2021 Festival of Education Speakers

Wellington College China's Festival of Education returns once again in 2021 after a yearlong hiatus. This annual event is an opportunity for educators, parents and general education enthusiasts to come together, share ideas and gain new insights into teaching and learning. This year, the festival's theme is Interpreting the Future of Education. Through a series of talks, panel discussions they will explore the following five topics:



Future Schools

Early Years Education

Bilingualism

Wellbeing

Mental Health



Wellington College China's campuses in Shanghai, Tianjin and Hangzhou will host keynote addresses from some of China's leading figures in progressive education. They are thrilled to welcome this year's roster of speakers.

In Shanghai



Mr Houqing Yin

Vice President of the Chinese Society of Education

Member of the National Textbook Committee's Expert Committee

President of the Shanghai Education Society

Mr Yin has participated in or presided over the formulation of many major education reform programs in Shanghai. His many accomplishments include the integration of urban and suburban areas in Pudong New Area; developing management mechanisms; administration and evaluation; designing education policy systems for children of migrant workers; developing public service systems for Early Years education; integration of basic education in Shanghai's urban and rural areas; and curriculum reform for primary and secondary schools.

In Tianjin

Dr Dianjun Wang

Principal of Tsinghua University High School

PhD alumnus of the School of Mathematical Sciences at Peking University

Postdoctoral fellow of the Department of Mathematical Science at Tsinghua University



Dr Wang is committed to exploring and innovating in the field of education, laying development plans for talent cultivation, reform and social responsibility. He is the recipient of many honours, including the Contemporary Education Master Award; the National Advanced Worker in Featured Education Award; the National Outstanding Principal in Featured Education Award; the National Outstanding Principal Award for Educational Reform and Innovation; and the Outstanding Party Member of Tsinghua University Award.

In Hangzhou

Mr Cuiwei Ye

Party Secretary, Principal of Hailiang Education Group

Advanced Worker in the National Education System

Meritorious Teacher in Zhejiang Province

Mr Ye served as the Principal of Hangzhou No.2 High School for 17 years and currently plays a highly active role in Zhejiang Province's education system. He is a research fellow for the Zhejiang Provincial People's Government. He also serves as deputy director of the Chinese Society of Education's Academic Committee; president of the Chinese Society of Educational Development Strategy's High School Professional Commission and vice president of the Chinese Society of Education's High School Professional Commission. Mr Ye is also a part-time professor at Xinan University, Zhejiang Normal University and the National Training Center for Secondary School Principals, Ministry of Education.



In addition to their live events, Wellington College China will be holding six virtual afternoon engagements featuring leading figures in progessive education from around the world. These events will be open to all and free of charge. Below is just sampling of the speakers who will be joining.



Sir John Jones

Research Fellow at Lancaster University

Sir Jones is regarded as one of the most entertaining, inspiring and sought-after speakers about education. He has written two books, the best-selling The Magic-Weaving Business and Truancy and Exclusion: a Teacher’s Guide and he has co-authored The H Factor: The Secrets of Happy Schools. Originally a headteacher for 17 years, Sir Jones served on the UK Government’s Policy Action Team for Neighbourhood Renewal. He was also a member of the Headteachers’ National Focus Group on Truancy and Exclusion and of the Excellence in Cities Project at the DfES. A Research Fellow at Lancaster University, he also worked part-time at the Centre for Educational Leadership at Manchester University, where he presented on a range of programmes and designed a master’s course on leadership at Liverpool University. He is also a board member of The Bishop Fraser Multi-Academy Trust, Chair of Governors at Bolton St Catherine’s Academy, Patron of Vantage Academy Trust and Chancellor of Sefton Children’s University.

Johnny Ball

Renowned television presenter, populariser of mathematics and science

Mr Ball is a television presenter and populariser of mathematics and science. He is best known for several children's educational television programmes, such as Think of a Number, Think Again and Johnny Ball Reveals All. Mr Ball is the author of several books. They have been translated into 40 different languages, and some even sell well in China. His latest book is titled Wonders Beyond Numbers: A Brief History of All Things Mathematical. He once served as president of the National Association for Gifted Children and as an ambassador for British Engineering. He was also recognised by the Royal Academy of Engineering for his services in promoting engineering as a career choice for young people. With no university experience or formal qualifications, Mr Ball is completely self-motivated. At age 82, he still lectures on maths and science for audiences of all ages.

Karen Ardley

Lead Consultant, Karen Ardley Associates

Ms Ardley is a leadership consultant, trainer and executive coach. Her firm, Karen Ardley Associates, provides school workforces with key insights and practical strategies to improve learning and school performance. Passionate about the development of leadership skills and strategies to improve learning for all, Ms Ardley designs and delivers interactive and motivating programmes for school leaders in countries across the globe. Ms Ardley has worked for UNESCO in Ethiopia and the Aga Khan Foundation in Tanzania. She has also led leadership development programmes for the governments of Saudi Arabia and UAE. Recently, she designed the International Qualifications for Existing and Aspiring Principals for the National College and has been piloting the programme in China.

Ian Warwick

Founder of London Gifted & Talented

Mr Warwick is the founder of London Gifted & Talented, an e-learning platform launched as part of the London Challenge education initiative in 2003. His organisation has worked directly with over 5,000 schools and 11,000 teachers internationally. More than 150,000 educators worldwide have used London Gifted & Talented's award-winning, high-challenge e-learning materials. Mr Warwick has co-authored several books about education, has spoken at over 100 international conferences and has developed more than 450 hours of customised online learning materials for the Hong Kong Gifted Academy and schools in Singapore. He is also a governor of the London Academy of Excellence and a founding member of the steering group to promote Innovation and Research in Learning at Eton College.



Colin Bell

COBIS CEO

Mr Bell has been the CEO of The Council of British International Schools (COBIS) since 2010. Alongside a talented executive team and board, he works with and supports students, teachers, leaders, support staff and governors from high quality British international schools in more than 80 countries. Before joining COBIS, Mr Bell taught in the UK, Asia and Europe. He has led educational projects both in the UK and internationally, working with the DfE, Government Office for London, British Council and other global partners. Much of this work has focused on school improvement, safeguarding, student and teacher wellbeing and professional development. Mr Bell is also a founding member of the International Task Force on Child Protection, a director of IStip, a Governor and Trustee of the British School in Tokyo and an appointed member of the Education Advisory Group for the UK Department for International Trade.



Dates and Times



Schedule for late April, the 2021 Festival of Education features live days at Wellington College’s Tianjin, Shanghai and Hangzhou campuses as well as six virtual afternoons.

Virtual Events



Sunday to Friday 18th – 23rd April

Virtual events are open to all and free of charge

Live Events

Saturday 17th April – Tianjin

Saturday 24th April – Shanghai

Sunday 25th April – Hangzhou

About Wellington College China

In keeping with the Wellington Values of Courage, Respect, Integrity, Kindness and Responsibility, Wellington College China strives to be the best education provider in China. Just over 10 years after its establishment, Wellington College China has founded three international schools in Tianjin, Shanghai and Hangzhou for international pupils; two bilingual schools in Shanghai and Hangzhou for predominantly domestic pupils; three bilingual nurseries in Tianjin, Shanghai and Hangzhou for both international and domestic pupils; and an A Level Centre in Tianjin for both international and domestic pupils. In 2022, Wellington College China will welcome two more Huili sister schools in Jiashan and Nantong. The College plans to go overseas in the future as well.