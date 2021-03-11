  1. home
  2. Articles

China Hot Pot Restaurant Heats Up With Hunky Hosts

By Joshua Cawthorpe, March 11, 2021

0 0

A hot pot restaurant in Xi’an near the historic Hanguang Gate of the Ming Dynasty-era city wall has recently attracted attention for being a different type of ‘spicy.’

At La Yan Huo Guo, translated to ‘Spicy Feast Hot Pot,’ the waiters are both handsome and half-naked. Muscular young men serve tables, pose for photos and even sit down to chat with guests.

The waiters’ job duties are performed while shirtless and wearing black aprons with the restaurant’s name.

hot-pot-waiters.jpg
The shirtless muscle men of La Yan Hot Pot. Screengrab via @唇齿留香ya/Weibo

Since changing its customer service strategy late last year, the restaurant owner said there’s been a rise in the number of female customers, Global Times reported.

The restaurant has drawn clashing opinions from netizens, with many expressing excitement and disgust from others. “Is this a restaurant or a bathhouse?” asked one Weibo user, while another wondered, “What should I do if his armpit hair falls into the bottom of the pot?”

Unsurprisingly, some users commented, “I just want to eat his ‘beef’,” and another said, “I want to eat his chest.”

smile.jpgImage via @韩小兎/Weibo

Many netizens expressed a hope that this restaurant would soon be opening in their city.

READ MORE: Whoops! Porn Surprises Diners at Wuhan Hot Pot Restaurant

[Cover image via @韩小兎/Weibo]

Hot Pot Xi'an fitness naked people

more news

Did a Shanghai Gym-goer Really Spend ¥630K on Lessons?

Did a Shanghai Gym-goer Really Spend ¥630K on Lessons?

Ms. Li ended up taking the gym to court.

Find a Temporary Gym in China with This App

Find a Temporary Gym in China with This App

To sign up for a gym membership, you only need to download their app and pick from monthly, seasonal and annual passes.

Why Waistlines are Widening in China's Biggest Cities

Why Waistlines are Widening in China's Biggest Cities

We address how China's economic prosperity has beefed up its people and what can be done to slim it down.

Beijing Gyms Close (Again) Amid Fears of COVID-19 Second Wave

Back to the home workout plan.

Sexist 'Naked Run' Stunt Lands Hainan Mall in Hot Water

Would you run around a mall naked for RMB10,000?

Stephon Marbury Denies Being Pedophile After Posting Naked Child Photo

Stephon Marbury’s so-far quiet retirement from basketball took a bizarre turn this week when he published an image of a young boy sleeping in the nude.

Chinese Women Exercise More than Men, Claims WHO Study

The study revealed that 23.4 percent of men and 31.7 percent of women do not get enough exercise as recommended by experts.

Boss Forces Students to Get Naked, Streak in South China

The college students were ordered by their boss at a Dongguan-based gym to take off their clothing and run around outside.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

9 Badass Women in Chinese History

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

This Day in History: Palace of Sino-Soviet Friendship Completed

China’s New ‘International Travel Health Certificate’ Explained

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Wellington Introduce 2021 Festival of Education Speakers

Wellington Introduce 2021 Festival of Education Speakers

Meet the Man Fighting to Conserve the Famous Kaiping Dialou

Meet the Man Fighting to Conserve the Famous Kaiping Dialou

Why the Haze These Days? Explaining Beijing's Recent Smog

Why the Haze These Days? Explaining Beijing's Recent Smog

China Hot Pot Restaurant Heats Up With Hunky Hosts

China Hot Pot Restaurant Heats Up With Hunky Hosts

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives