China Hot Pot Restaurant Heats Up With Hunky Hosts

A hot pot restaurant in Xi’an near the historic Hanguang Gate of the Ming Dynasty-era city wall has recently attracted attention for being a different type of ‘spicy.’

At La Yan Huo Guo, translated to ‘Spicy Feast Hot Pot,’ the waiters are both handsome and half-naked. Muscular young men serve tables, pose for photos and even sit down to chat with guests.

The waiters’ job duties are performed while shirtless and wearing black aprons with the restaurant’s name.



The shirtless muscle men of La Yan Hot Pot. Screengrab via @唇齿留香ya/Weibo

Since changing its customer service strategy late last year, the restaurant owner said there’s been a rise in the number of female customers, Global Times reported.

The restaurant has drawn clashing opinions from netizens, with many expressing excitement and disgust from others. “Is this a restaurant or a bathhouse?” asked one Weibo user, while another wondered, “What should I do if his armpit hair falls into the bottom of the pot?”



Unsurprisingly, some users commented, “I just want to eat his ‘beef’,” and another said, “I want to eat his chest.”

Image via @韩小兎/Weibo

Many netizens expressed a hope that this restaurant would soon be opening in their city.

[Cover image via @韩小兎/Weibo]