  1. home
  2. Articles

Liu Wen, Chinese Supermodel, is Now a Barbie Too

By Rakini Bergundy, March 10, 2021

0 0

Chinese supermodel Liu Wen is the first Asian model to have a Barbie designed in her likeness. Her doll will join the 2021 Barbie Shero collection, which honors inspirational women and girls. 


Image via Sohu

Other women who have been honored with dolls in this collection are: Ashley Graham, Naomi Osaka, Yara Shahidi and Tessa Virtue, to name a few.

There also have been other Chinese women named Sheroes such as Chen Man, a Beijing-based artist, and diving champion Wu Minxia. The dolls usually retail for USD29.99.

Born in Hunan province, Liu Wen has achieved a lot of firsts during her career. She was the first Chinese model to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the first East Asian spokesmodel for Estée Lauder cosmetics and the first Asian model to ever make Forbes magazine’s annual highest-paid models list.

As for the first Asian Barbie, that doll – called Oriental Barbie – was released in 1981, which was part of the Dolls of the World Collection as seen below. 

202103/obarbie.jpg 

Image via Barbie World

READ MORE: 5 Fast Facts About 'China's First Bona Fide Supermodel,' Liu Wen

[Cover image via @FashionModels/Weibo]

Barbie toys women models Women's Rights

more news

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

We take a look at the origins and customs of China's 'sanba,' aka International Women's Day.

Register for the SinoUnited Health 2nd International Women’s Health Symposium

Register for the SinoUnited Health 2nd International Women’s Health Symposium

Improving Women's Health: Developments, Challenges and Opportunities.

Here's Why Women Should Be More Vigilant This Time of Year

Here's Why Women Should Be More Vigilant This Time of Year

Two scary encounters led us to discover how stalking and harassment are downplayed around Spring Festival.

Ex-NBA Player Causes Outrage After Objectifying Chinese Women

Disrespect or a compliment?

China to Play Italy in FIFA Women’s World Cup Last 16

Heading into Tuesday’s last 16 tie against Italy, the route to the knockout stages has been far from smooth for Jia Xuiquan’s team.

Man with Panty Fetish Steals 66 Pairs of Women's Underwear

A man from Jinshan district in Shanghai has been charged with theft after stealing 66 pairs.

FIFA Women's World Cup Preview: Can China March to Glory?

The Steel Roses will rely on the 'Female Chinese Messi'.

11 Vietnamese Women Rescued from Chinese Human Trafficking Ring

The Chinese citizens arrested in the bust all hail from Yunnan and Henan​ provinces.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

9 Badass Women in Chinese History

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

This Day in History: Palace of Sino-Soviet Friendship Completed

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

Liu Wen, Chinese Supermodel, is Now a Barbie Too

Liu Wen, Chinese Supermodel, is Now a Barbie Too

Guangdong's Population to Hit 130 Million by 2035

Guangdong's Population to Hit 130 Million by 2035

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

Modern Izakaya YISEA Opens in Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai

Modern Izakaya YISEA Opens in Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives