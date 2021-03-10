  1. home
Modern Izakaya YISEA Opens in Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, March 10, 2021

Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai has announced the grand opening of its second Japanese restaurant, YISEA, offering a wonderful interpretation of the art of Japanese cuisine, transporting diners on an original and flavorful culinary journey.

Located on the 2nd floor of Pudong Shangri-La's Grand Tower, YISEA combines Asian culture with modern elements. The restaurant features two sections: a bar and lounge focusing on sake, Japanese-style cocktails, wines and champagnes; and a main dining area with a theatrical living cooking counter next to a huge glass fish tank that provides fresh, high-quality seafood.

There is also a Teppanyaki Corner which seats up to six diners, where chefs grill an exclusive selection of seasonal seafood, meats and vegetables with characteristic flair, to the delight of guests.

Of the three private dining rooms – that can accommodate from 6 to 14 diners – one comes with its own open kitchen, while another is a private Teppanyaki room.

YISEA specializes in Ramen, Sukiyaki, Seafood and Teppanyaki. A large selection of specially designed dishes carry the modern ‘izakaya’ dining experience, playfully reworking Japanese classics with a modern twist and bold flavors, including Sujiko Homemade Tofu, Hot-spring Egg with Tuna Yuke, Foie Gras Steamed Egg, Wagyu Beef Sukiyaki and Okinawa Style Ramen.

Open daily for lunch and dinner, lunch sets start from just RMB98, while the a la carte dinner menu offers dishes starting from RMB28, and dinner all-you-can-eat sets start from a very competitive RMB288 per person*.

See a listing for YISEA. For more information or to make a reservation, guests may call the restaurant reservation center at (86 21) 6882 8888 ext. 6888 or send an e-mail to fbreservation.slpu@shangri la.com.

*All prices are subject to 10% service charge and prevailing government taxes

[All images courtesy of Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai]

