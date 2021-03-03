Horoscopes: March 2021

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Pisces

2.20-3.20

This will be a loving month for you, Pisces. Those who are single and want to be in a relationship, prepare. Whether that means stocking the fridge full of Baozza or cleaning that pile of laundry off your chair. Get to it.

Aries

3.21-4.20

It’s been a while since you’ve gone to the dentist. A local Chinese clinic will suffice for general cleaning, and please just remember to floss daily.

Taurus

4.21-5.21

You saw a stray cat last week and thought about taking it home. This is a sign, why not try fostering or rescuing a pet.

Gemini

5.22-6.21

Take as long as you need to feel better mentally and spiritually, Gemini. Power off your phone at night, don’t take that extra private class. You deserve some xiuxi.

Cancer

6.22-7.22

Show appreciation for the women in your life. March 8 is Women’s Day, perhaps gift some Hami melon to Cherry in HR.

Leo

7.23-8.23

Avoid seafood this month. Food poisoning sucks and your local sushi shop probably doesn’t actually import salmon from Japan or New Zealand. Let’s be real.

Virgo

8.24-9.23



At some point in your life you have to put your foot down. No one should stop your dreams of brewing your own gin.

Libra

9.24-10.23

Someone in your life may be misappropriating funds. Double check your bank account transactions; we know the app is in Chinese, but it’s time to take accountability.

Scorpio

10.24-11.22

This is the month of rebirth for you. Take this opportunity to cleanse your mind, body and soul. We hear aerial yoga is taking off in most top-tier cities.

Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

The red flags are fluttering in the wind for a close relationship. Be vulnerable with yourself, or try talking about it to Wesley in Sales.

Capricorn

12.22-1.20

You will likely encounter a conflict with a Sagittarius. Take a step back, and try to see things from their side. The answer may surprise you.

Aquarius

1.21-2.19

A distant friend is becoming one of your closest. Welcome them with open arms and a bottle of Laiba.

