Catfished in China? Odd Online Dating Stories Shared on 'Date Night China'

By That's, March 2, 2021

From first dates to worst dates, love to lust, and everything in between, the Date Night China podcast celebrates and discusses dating in one of the most exciting countries in the world. 

Ever met a date who isn’t as they seemed online in China? Being catfished isn’t just done by looks nowadays, but also by personality, morals and demeanor. In episode three of Date Night China, Hosts Nathan Williams, Rachel Weiss and Eleanor Boniface share stories from China daters who have been catfished and discuss how they feel about people who post heavily filtered photos on Tinder and Tantan. 

Here’s a short clip from the show’s third episode of the latest season (VPN off):

You can listen to Date Night China on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app. To learn more, scan their QR code in the poster below.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Date Night China Dating China

Explainer: Just What Exactly Are the 'Two Sessions'?

New Maglev to Cut Shanghai-Guangzhou Commute Under 3 Hours?

You Can Now (Maybe) Go to Macao Without Quarantining

DeAille Tam of Shanghai's Obscura Named Female Chef of 2021

This Day in History: Pearl S. Buck's 'The Good Earth' Published

