Catfished in China? Odd Online Dating Stories Shared on 'Date Night China'

From first dates to worst dates, love to lust, and everything in between, the Date Night China podcast celebrates and discusses dating in one of the most exciting countries in the world.



Ever met a date who isn’t as they seemed online in China? Being catfished isn’t just done by looks nowadays, but also by personality, morals and demeanor. In episode three of Date Night China, Hosts Nathan Williams, Rachel Weiss and Eleanor Boniface share stories from China daters who have been catfished and discuss how they feel about people who post heavily filtered photos on Tinder and Tantan.



