That's Magazines - March 2021 Issues Out Now!

By That's, March 2, 2021

The March issues of That’s BeijingThat’s GBA and That’s Shanghai are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazines:

Given the current state of affairs, many of us based in China have managed to visit more domestic sites and discover new places to travel around in the Middle Kingdom. In this month’s Cover Story, we list 34 Greater China destinations that are a must-see (if you have the time, of course). Some are obvious, while others are more low-key, making this a well-rounded group. Check it out on pages 38-49.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we give our take on bottled cocktails from Shanghai-based artisanal cocktail brand Laiba (pg22-23) and dig into what is happening with all those decrepit shared bikes that formed graveyards back in 2018 (pg36-37). 

In the Nation section, our new Beijing Editor Alistair Baker-Brian talks with Author Tom Dartnell about the development of Beijing’s graffiti scene on pages 10-15.

Until next month,

signature.jpg
Ryan Gandolfo
Editor-in-Chief

Beijing: View the March issue of That’s Beijing in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> Guangzhou and ShenzhenView the March issue of That’s GBA in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> ShanghaiView the March issue of That’s Shanghai in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.


more news

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

China Travel Trends in 2020

China Travel Trends in 2020

Welcome to our 2020 China Year in Review series.

Travel Restrictions Relaxed Between Guangdong and Macao

This is seen as a step towards jumpstarting Macao’s tourism and gambling sectors as Guangdong accounts for 46% of Macao’s visitors.

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Lam is hopeful that a new plan will allow people from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao who meet certain requirements to be exempt.

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

Spring Festival Travel Drops by 50% Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Considered the largest human migration on the planet, the 40-day period was forecasted to see about three billion trips.

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Your ultimate guide on what to do, see, eat and more in Harbin.

trending

New Maglev to Cut Shanghai-Guangzhou Commute Under 3 Hours?

You Can Now (Maybe) Go to Macao Without Quarantining

DeAille Tam of Shanghai's Obscura Named Female Chef of 2021

Tian Han – The Man Who Wrote the Chinese National Anthem

China Issues First-Ever Inter-Province Residence Permit

In Case You Missed It…

That's Magazines - March 2021 Issues Out Now!

That's Magazines - March 2021 Issues Out Now!

This Day in History: Pearl S. Buck's 'The Good Earth' Published

This Day in History: Pearl S. Buck's 'The Good Earth' Published

China Issues First-Ever Inter-Province Residence Permit

China Issues First-Ever Inter-Province Residence Permit

Chinese Super League Champions Jiangsu FC Go Bust

Chinese Super League Champions Jiangsu FC Go Bust

Chinese Migrants, Lost Mines & Ghost Towns on New 'China Untold' Episode

Chinese Migrants, Lost Mines & Ghost Towns on New 'China Untold' Episode

