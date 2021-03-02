That's Magazines - March 2021 Issues Out Now!

The March issues of That’s Beijing, That’s GBA and That’s Shanghai are out now, in both paper-and-ink form citywide and digital PDF form. Here, Editor-in-Chief Ryan Gandolfo introduces the magazines:

Given the current state of affairs, many of us based in China have managed to visit more domestic sites and discover new places to travel around in the Middle Kingdom. In this month’s Cover Story, we list 34 Greater China destinations that are a must-see (if you have the time, of course). Some are obvious, while others are more low-key, making this a well-rounded group. Check it out on pages 38-49.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we give our take on bottled cocktails from Shanghai-based artisanal cocktail brand Laiba (pg22-23) and dig into what is happening with all those decrepit shared bikes that formed graveyards back in 2018 (pg36-37).

In the Nation section, our new Beijing Editor Alistair Baker-Brian talks with Author Tom Dartnell about the development of Beijing’s graffiti scene on pages 10-15.

Until next month,



Ryan Gandolfo

Editor-in-Chief

> Beijing: View the March issue of That’s Beijing in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.

> Guangzhou and Shenzhen: View the March issue of That’s GBA in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.



> Shanghai: View the March issue of That’s Shanghai in your browser with Issuu here (VPN required). To download previous issues, click here.



