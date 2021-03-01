  1. home
  2. Articles

Chinese Migrants, Lost Mines & Ghost Towns on New 'China Untold' Episode

By That's, March 1, 2021

0 0

The 14th episode of China Untold is now available to download or stream online.

Parts of the North American continent are littered with ghost towns, abandoned settlements left to weather and decay and be reclaimed by nature. The western United States and Canada enjoy a notable abundance of such forgotten settlements, thanks mainly to the boom-and-bust cycle of resource towns in the 19th and 20th centuries.

You are probably wondering what abandoned pioneering and mining towns in western North America have to do with China. It’s a fair question – although the answer may surprise you: It turns out Chinese people share a long and complicated history with many of North America’s ghost towns, a history that stretches right up to the present day.

From Quesnel Forks to Barkerville in British Columbia, Chinese people were significant players in the rise and fall of resource towns in western Canada in the 1800s and 1900s. 

In this episode of the China Untold podcast, host Matt Bossons introduces the role Chinese migrants played in the early development of BC. He’ll recount stories of lost mines, ghost towns, racist attitudes and more!

Download or stream the 14th episode of China Untold on SoundCloud (VPN needed) or at chinauntoldpodcast.com. The episode is also available on iTunes and other popular podcast directories.

For more information on China Untold, visit the podcast’s official website.

The China Untold podcast is a program that aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.

[Cover image via Wikimedia]

China Untold podcast Canada History

more news

This Day in History: The 2007 China Stock Market Crash

This Day in History: The 2007 China Stock Market Crash

On February 27, 2007 the 'Shanghai Sneeze' triggered major drops in worldwide stock markets.

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway Visits China

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway Visits China

The Old Man and the ROC: When the Dean of American Literature came to China.

Meet the People & Gods of China's Caves in New 'China Untold' Episode

Meet the People & Gods of China's Caves in New 'China Untold' Episode

The 13th episode of China Untold is now available to download or stream online!

This Week in History: China's Devastating 2008 Winter Storms

Ice storms wiped out electricity and transportation for millions of households in south-central China back in 2008.

Hear Ridiculous Dating Stories and More on This China Podcast

From first dates to worst dates, love to lust, and everything in between, DNC discusses dating in the Middle Kingdom.

This Day in History: Google Announces Exit from China Market

Google's China-based google.cn search webpage, launched in 2006, had a turbulent time operating on the Chinese mainland.

This Day in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Ad

The ad men follow on from the mad men.

New 'China Untold' Episode Explores the Myth of WWII's Missing Chinese Soldiers

While MH370 may be the first China-related mass disappearance to come to mind, it might not be the earliest – or biggest.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Nixon Signs Shanghai Communique

This Day in History: The 2007 China Stock Market Crash

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway Visits China

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Lantern Festival

New Maglev to Cut Shanghai-Guangzhou Commute Under 3 Hours?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Chinese Migrants, Lost Mines & Ghost Towns on New 'China Untold' Episode

Chinese Migrants, Lost Mines & Ghost Towns on New 'China Untold' Episode

Register for the SinoUnited Health 2nd International Women’s Health Symposium

Register for the SinoUnited Health 2nd International Women’s Health Symposium

Did China Really Give US Diplomats Anal Swab Tests?

Did China Really Give US Diplomats Anal Swab Tests?

Tian Han – The Man Who Wrote the Chinese National Anthem

Tian Han – The Man Who Wrote the Chinese National Anthem

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Lantern Festival

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Lantern Festival

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives