  1. home
  2. Articles

Did China Really Give US Diplomats Anal Swab Tests?

By That's, February 26, 2021

0 0

American diplomats in China were allegedly subject to anal swab testing for COVID-19, according to a Vice report on Thursday, citing a source from the US State Department.

The department complained that the practice was ‘undignified,’ with a spokesperson saying they “never agreed to this kind of testing” and had protested to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as cited by Vice. The tests were given in error, it was reported, and Beijing would stop anal swabs on US diplomats.

Zhao Lijian, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, said he was unaware that Beijing had subjected US diplomats in the PRC to such tests. “I checked this with my colleagues. As far as I know, China has never asked U.S. diplomats stationed in China to do anal swab tests,” said Zhao at a press conference on Thursday.

Anal swab testing was popularized in January after a nine-year-old student tested positive in Beijing. Anal swabs have since been used in some cases, although health experts have noted that this form of testing is inconvenient (and possibly uncomfortable, we might add) compared to throat swabs. The process involves the insertion of a cotton swab 3 to 5 centimeters into the anus and a gentle rotation.

Chinese studies have shown that stool tests may be more effective than respiratory tests in identifying SARS-CoV-2. 

According to a study published by the Guangzhou Medical University, it concluded that “Detectable SARS-CoV-2 RNA in the digestive tract was a potential warning indicator of severe disease.” 

It’s somehow fitting that a Guangdong hospital would draw this conclusion given the province’s notable ‘assidents’ over the years.

Some travelers returning from abroad have had anal swabs while quarantining in China, with one person telling Vice “it felt like he was having diarrhea.”

READ MORE: Why are Anal Swab COVID-19 Tests a Thing in China?

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Testing Health

more news

Register Now for the 2nd International Women’s Health Symposium

Register Now for the 2nd International Women’s Health Symposium

Improving Women's Health: Developments, Challenges and Opportunities.

China Reports No New Local COVID-19 Cases Ahead of CNY Break

China Reports No New Local COVID-19 Cases Ahead of CNY Break

With new outbreaks around the country in recent weeks, the lack of a single one is cause for cautious optimism.

Africans in Guangzhou Experience Rising Xenophobia Amid COVID-19

Africans in Guangzhou Experience Rising Xenophobia Amid COVID-19

This comes despite many claiming not to have any recent travel history or to have come into contact with known COVID-19 patients.

Why are Anal Swab COVID-19 Tests a Thing in China?

Drastic times, call for drastic measures.

6 Foreign Teachers Receive China's COVID-19 Vaccine

Foreign teachers discuss why they took the vaccine.

COVID-19 Strain First Detected in UK Found in 2 Beijing Patients

Two patients in Daxing district have tested positive for the B117 strain of COVID-19, a variant first detected in UK.

International Students’ Quest to Return to China Amid Covid Crisis

China is typically home to just under 500,000 international students annually.

You Now Need to Register Your Health Status to Get a Car in Beijing

Failure to do register your health status could result in refusal of service.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway Visits China

Haunting Images Capture Ancient Chinese Town Forgotten in Time

38 Stunning Photos That Capture a Changing Inner Mongolia

New Maglev to Cut Shanghai-Guangzhou Commute Under 3 Hours?

Hugues Martin on Old Shanghai Blog Shanghailander Turning 15

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Did China Really Give US Diplomats Anal Swab Tests?

Did China Really Give US Diplomats Anal Swab Tests?

Tian Han – The Man Who Wrote the Chinese National Anthem

Tian Han – The Man Who Wrote the Chinese National Anthem

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Lantern Festival

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Lantern Festival

This Day in History: The 2007 China Stock Market Crash

This Day in History: The 2007 China Stock Market Crash

This Day in History: Nixon Signs Shanghai Communique

This Day in History: Nixon Signs Shanghai Communique

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives