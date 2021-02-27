  1. home
Register for the SinoUnited Health 2nd International Women’s Health Symposium

By That's Shanghai, February 27, 2021

SinoUnited Health invite you to attend their 2nd International Women's Health Symposium hosted on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Following up on the success of their inaugural International Women's Health Symposium in 2019, the 2nd Symposium will continue to share global aspects of women's health through presentations, panel discussions and Q&A sessions.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the symposium this year will be held as a virtual event for easy access. With presentations and panel discussions, this year's program will remain of high quality featuring key developments, challenges and preventative measures on women's health.

Program Highlights

This year's symposium consists of invited speakers from Mayo Clinic in the United States and China's renowned experts from Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, Tongji Hospital of Tongji University and Tongji University School of Medicine. The topics center around Breast Health, Gynecological Health and Sexual Health. 

Speakers will address prevailing issues such as patient management during COVID-19 and the latest progress in the treatment of sexual functioning and gynecological disorders.

Symposium Sessions

1. Breast Health 

COVID-19 pandemic has had a “profound” impact on the diagnosis and treatment of cancer around the world. Meeting the new challenges, Mayo clinic will share some cases on how they utilize Telehealth amid the COVID-19 pandemic and improve the patient experience in the management of newly diagnosed breast cancer. 

Speakers from Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center and Zhongshan Hospital will focus on the comprehensive treatment of breast cancer patients, breast conserving surgery, fertility of breast cancer patients and other related issues to improve patients' quality of life.

2. Gynecological Health

Speakers from Mayo Clinic, Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University and Tongji University School of Medicine will be presenting on Treatment of Extrapelvic and Deep Infiltrating Endometriosis through a Minimally Invasive Approach, Urinary Incontinence Management (updates in treatment), Hysteroscopic Treatment of Intrauterine Adhesions, etc. 

3. Sexual Health 

Sexual health is an important part of women's health and is vital to women's physical, mental, emotional and social performances. On this subject, our speakers from Mayo Clinic and Tongji Hospital of Tongji University will review Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder, Psychological and Behavioral Approach to Low Libido and Psychosexual Health in Adolescents. And there will be a panel discussion on Sexual Challenges & Treatments.

Online Symposium Join Us!

SinoUnited Health 2nd International Women's Health Symposium aims to bring together professionals from medical and healthcare sectors, to take initiatives in women’s healthcare and to improve health for all women. 

March is the month of International Women's Day, honoring all women and serving also as a reminder for women's healthcare. We sincerely invite you to join us and look forward to welcoming you to this exciting symposium presented by leading experts from Mayo Clinic and China's top Tertiary hospitals.

SinoUnited Health has established a Women's Health Center at the New Bund Medical and Surgical Center in Pudong, Shanghai China since 2019. It features a Multidisciplinary (MTD) team covering General Practice, Internal Medicine, Gynecology, Surgery, Cardiology, Psychology, Endocrinology and Physiotherapy. 

We're committed to helping more women benefit from the high-quality care in disease prevention and treatment. 

Speakers on Breast Health

Sandhya-Pruthi.jpg

Dr. Sandhya PRUTHI | Mayo Clinic

Professor of Medicine, Cancer Center and General Internal Medicine

 GUANGYU-LIU-.png

Dr. Guangyu LIU | Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center

Chief physician of Breast Surgery Division

WEI-ZHU-.jpg

Dr. Wei ZHU | Zhongshan Hospital of Fudan University 

Academic Position of Deputy Director of Department of General Surgery

Speakers on Gynecological Health 

Megan-Wasson.png

Dr. Megan WASSON | Mayo Clinic 

Chair Department of Medical and Surgical Gynecology Consultant | Associate Professor Invasive Approach 

QING-WANG-.jpg

Dr. Qing WANG | Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University

Deputy Director of Cervical Disease Diagnosis and Treatment Center

Johnny-Yi.png

Dr. Johnny YI | Mayo Clinic 

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist

XIAOWEN-TONG-.png 

Dr. Xiaowen TONG | Tongji University School of Medicine

Director of Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

130590908.jpg 

Dr. Michelle LU-FERGUSON | Ferguson Women's Health

Chief Medical Officer, American Board Certified OB/GYN Consultant

Speakers on Sexual Health 

Carol-L.-Kuhle.png

Dr. Carol L. KUHLE | Mayo Clinic

Director of Menopause and Women's Sexual Health Clinic

Jennifer-Vencill.png 

Dr. Jennifer A. VENCILL | Mayo Clinic

General Internal Medicine, Psychiatry & Psychology

ZHENG-LU-.jpg

Dr. Zheng LU | Tongji Hospital of Tongji University

Chief Physician/Professor/Ph.D. Supervisor Department of Psychiatry

TIM-KELLY.jpg 

Timothy KELLY | SinoUnited Health

Chief of the Behavioral Health Department, Clinical Psychologist

 GANG-XU.png

Dr. Gang XU | SinoUnited Health

Chief of Urology

Opening Speech

KATHY-SHI.png

Dr. Kathy SHI | SinoUnited Health

Founder & CEO, Cardiologist, Chief of Cardiology

Hosts

LILY-YAN.png 

Dr. Lily YAN | SinoUnited Health 

Director of Women's Health Center, General practitioner

Justin.jpg

Dr. Justin ZHU | SinoUnited Health 

Chief Medical Officer, Director of Gastroenterology Division and Endoscopic Center

1272482444.jpg

Dr. Li ZHENG | SinoUnited Health

Gynecologist

1963518210.jpg

Dr. Buchu WU | SinoUnited Health

Gynecologist

Program Details

Date: Sat, March 6, 2021
Live Broadcast: 8am-3.35pm
Language: English and Chinese
Format: Online Symposium 
Location: Shanghai, China 

Who Should Attend?

GPs, clinic doctors, psychologists, gynecologists, trainees, specialists and practice nurses and anyone allied to the health profession with an interest in women’s health.

Register NOW

By clicking here or scanning the QR:

Register.png

For updated information please follow SinoUnited Health Wechat Account:

1329855012.jpg

Or visit SinoUnited Health Website:

Website.png 

About SinoUnited Health

SinoUnited Health is a leading medical service provider based in Shanghai. Our team of medical specialists are selected from both China and abroad, who are renowned for their excellence and rich experience in their respective fields of medical expertise. Our vision is to provide patient-oriented care by strictly adhering to medical practice guidelines, incorporating the latest technologies and respecting patient's individual needs. We provide medical services for both Chinese patients and foreign expatriates. We accept direct billing from numerous local and international medical insurance companies. For patients without medical insurance, we accept self-funded payment. With world-class international resources, we aim to provide all patients with high quality medical service.

Email: contact@sinounitedhealth.com
Click Locations: For clinic locations click here or scan the QR:

Locations.png

SinoUnited Health Health International Women's Day

