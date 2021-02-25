You Can Now (Maybe) Go to Macao Without Quarantining

Expect casino and gambling revenue to climb back up. Quarantine is no longer in effect for those traveling to Macao.

The Macao government announced that from February 23, travelers will not need to undergo medical observation or self-isolation if they have been on the Chinese mainland for the past 21 days.

It appears that foreigners are still not permitted to enter Macao, but some exceptions may apply. To enter Macao, you must hold a negative COVID-19 test issued within the past seven days.

The infographics below specify what the new rules are for different types of travelers:

Screengrab via Macao Government Tourism Office

As for returning to the mainland from Macao, as of last August quarantine was not required for Chinese residents.

For more inquires about foreigner exemptions, feel free to contact (853) 2870 0800 or (853) 2853 3525. Service hours are Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2.30-5.15pm. You may also email cdc@ssm.gov.mo or info.cdc@ssm.gov.mo.

Although Macao gradually opened their borders last year, revenue was down 70.3% year-on-year to MOP60.44 billion (USD7.57 billion) for 2020.

READ MORE: Macao Casino Gaming Revenue Rebounds as Visitors Increase

[Cover image via Pexels]