You Can Now (Maybe) Go to Macao Without Quarantining

By That's GBA, February 25, 2021

Expect casino and gambling revenue to climb back up. Quarantine is no longer in effect for those traveling to Macao. 

The Macao government announced that from February 23, travelers will not need to undergo medical observation or self-isolation if they have been on the Chinese mainland for the past 21 days.

It appears that foreigners are still not permitted to enter Macao, but some exceptions may apply. To enter Macao, you must hold a negative COVID-19 test issued within the past seven days.

The infographics below specify what the new rules are for different types of travelers: 

moreinfo.jpgScreengrab via Macao Government Tourism Office

As for returning to the mainland from Macao, as of last August quarantine was not required for Chinese residents. 

For more inquires about foreigner exemptions, feel free to contact (853) 2870 0800 or (853) 2853 3525. Service hours are Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2.30-5.15pm. You may also email cdc@ssm.gov.mo or info.cdc@ssm.gov.mo. 

Although Macao gradually opened their borders last year, revenue was down 70.3% year-on-year to MOP60.44 billion (USD7.57 billion) for 2020. 

China Reports No New Local COVID-19 Cases Ahead of CNY Break

China Reports No New Local COVID-19 Cases Ahead of CNY Break

With new outbreaks around the country in recent weeks, the lack of a single one is cause for cautious optimism.

Africans in Guangzhou Experience Rising Xenophobia Amid COVID-19

Africans in Guangzhou Experience Rising Xenophobia Amid COVID-19

This comes despite many claiming not to have any recent travel history or to have come into contact with known COVID-19 patients.

Why are Anal Swab COVID-19 Tests a Thing in China?

Why are Anal Swab COVID-19 Tests a Thing in China?

Drastic times, call for drastic measures.

6 Foreign Teachers Receive China's COVID-19 Vaccine

Foreign teachers discuss why they took the vaccine.

COVID-19 Strain First Detected in UK Found in 2 Beijing Patients

Two patients in Daxing district have tested positive for the B117 strain of COVID-19, a variant first detected in UK.

Beijing Changes Quarantine Policy... Again

The capital has now adopted the '14+7+7' policy, with an extra seven days of 'health monitoring' required for overseas arrival.

International Students’ Quest to Return to China Amid Covid Crisis

China is typically home to just under 500,000 international students annually.

UPDATE: WHO Let the Dogs out on the COVID-19 Origins

A team of international scientists will depart for Wuhan in early January to investigate the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak.

