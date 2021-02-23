  1. home
LINGYA Rebrands as ZEYA Hard Seltzer, Now a Refreshing 4.5% ABV

By That's, February 23, 2021

The good people over at LINGYA Hard Seltzer have been keeping their ears to the ground, and they have you calling for a little bit more bang for your buck... a little bit more of a buzz when you are imbibing.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you ZEYA Hard Seltzer, LINGYA reborn as a 4.5% ABV (up from 3.8%) high-quality vodka, sparkling water and fruit essence blend. Each can is just 84 calories and zero grams of sugar and fat.

Available in four delicious flavors – white peach, grapefruit, passion fruit & cucumber – ZEYA Hard Seltzer is more fun, with the same great taste. 

"We believe our rebrand better communicates our mission – to create a zero pressure world by empowering people to unwind and have fun their way," explains ZEYA Hard Seltzer founder Eric Hoang.

Unwind and have fun your way with ZEYA by scanning the QR code:

