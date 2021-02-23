LINGYA Rebrands as ZEYA Hard Seltzer, Now a Refreshing 4.5% ABV

The good people over at LINGYA Hard Seltzer have been keeping their ears to the ground, and they have you calling for a little bit more bang for your buck... a little bit more of a buzz when you are imbibing.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you ZEYA Hard Seltzer, LINGYA reborn as a 4.5% ABV (up from 3.8%) high-quality vodka, sparkling water and fruit essence blend. Each can is just 84 calories and zero grams of sugar and fat.

Available in four delicious flavors – white peach, grapefruit, passion fruit & cucumber – ZEYA Hard Seltzer is more fun, with the same great taste.

"We believe our rebrand better communicates our mission – to create a zero pressure world by empowering people to unwind and have fun their way," explains ZEYA Hard Seltzer founder Eric Hoang.

