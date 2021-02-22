Shanghai School News Roundup: February 2021

Celebrating the Year of the Ox with Art, Dance and Music

Wellington College International Shanghai celebrated the Spring Festival with a festive décor centered on the Ox. The school's youngest pupils marked the occasion with musical performances and an auction of original artworks that raised over RMB30,000 for charity. Festivities culminated in a dragon dance performed by year 7 pupils.

Making Virtual Reality a Reality at WISS

WISS Grade 11 design students designed VR headsets for Primary students, allowing them to explore the world through a new lens without leaving their classroom. Virtual reality is one of the many technologies utilized at WISS to make learning more relevant, innovative and engaging. WISS opens the door to a whole new world of learning.

Chinese New Year Celebration Week at NAIS Pudong

Everywhere you looked there was a sea of red! NAIS Pudong staff and students embraced the chance to dress up in celebration of Chinese New Year in traditional costume or red colored clothes. Each student made a small charitable donation to dress up and all the money raised will go to support the fantastic work at Heart to Heart.

New Award and SSIS Scholarships Open for Application

Shanghai Singapore International School Scholarships are now open for applications. The scholarships are intended to motivate and recognize the best students, as well as attract other new high achieving students who lead, excel academically, are talented in a sport or music or students who care about the world and the people around them. For more information and to apply, visit www.ssis.asia/admissions/ssis-scholarships.

