Beijing Delivery Driver Made Honorary Resident

A delivery driver in Beijing has been made an honorary resident by one of the residential communities he serves.

Residents of Jinyu International Residential Community in Huilongguan, part of the Changping district, were so satisfied with the hard-work of Wang Guanjun, that they decided to surprise him when he returned after the Spring Festival holiday.

Mr. Wang returned home to see his family over Spring Festival, leaving many residents worried he would not come back at all. However, he did indeed return and was met with a banner, a crowd of people who wanted to take photos with him and a certificate confirming his ‘honorary residence.’

Mr. Wang was overwhelmed, saying “I will never forget this. It’s hard to find the words to express how I’m feeling. I now feel even more motivated to serve the people of this community.”

The role of China’s delivery drivers has garnered attention during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the future, perhaps more residents will honor the work of drivers like Wang Guanjun.

[Cover image via Sina]

