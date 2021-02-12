  1. home
  2. Articles

5 Unbeatable Spring Festival Staycation Deals

By That's Shanghai, February 12, 2021

0 0

Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai

Chinese New Year Staycation

2.jpg

Treat the whole family to a luxurious stay at Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai and experience the magnificent sight of the Bund elegantly before your eyes. Enjoy the festivities and celebrate an amazing time with their Kids Activity Lounge and K20 Room.

The Chinese New Year Staycation package starts from just RMB1,118:

  • Book a Deluxe Room and enjoy room upgrade to River Wing Deluxe Bund Room (subject to room availability upon check-in)

  • Daily breakfast buffet at YICAFE for 2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old

  • Kid’s themed decoration and amenities

  • Shuttle bus service between hotel and Shanghai Disneyland

  • Book Horizon Room and above to get one Disney souvenir

  • Professional travel advisory services from the Concierge

  • Parking throughout the stay

  • Late check-out, until 4pm (subject to room availability)

  • In-room wired Internet and Wi-Fi access

  • Extra bed

  • Book 2 full-day adult tickets for Shanghai Disneyland Resort via hotel designated channel to enjoy a courtesy kid’s pizza (contact Concierge for more details)

Rates are subject to 10% Service Charge and 6% Tax. For reservations, please call (86 21) 6882 6888. Terms and conditions apply..jpg

Kids-Lounge-3.JPG

Kids-Lounge-2.JPG

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Shanghai Spring Festival Package 2021

Kempinski.jpeg

Enjoy a stay in a Club Skyline View Room for two consecutive nights for just RBM2,888 net and enjoy a whole load more in benefits. The Spring Festival Package 2021 includes:

  • 2 nights in a Club Skyline View Room 

  • Access to Club Lounge

  • Gourmet buffet breakfast for 2 each day

  • Afternoon tea each day

  • Evening cocktail each day

  • RMB300 net F&B credit per stay

  • 2 tickets to Oriental Pearl Tower, including 263m Sightseeing Galleria, 259m Transparent Observatory, The 'Shanghai Classic' Circamara Show and Shanghai History Museum

Kempinski-.jpeg

Book now by clicking here or scanning the QR code:

Kempinski-e-comm-QR-code.jpeg

Terms and Conditions:

  • A deposit of RMB1,000 will be charged, refundable upon check out

  • One day's advance booking

  • Minimum 2 nights' stay or more

  • Rates are not valid February 11-15, 2021

  • Guest to provide green health code and 14 days tracking record

Banyan Tree Shanghai On The Bund

The Banyan Tree Shanghai On The Bund, an oasis in the heart of the city, has designed three staycation deals with something for everyone, from an intimate night to a family holiday.

The Sanctuary Experience

Rejuvenate your senses at Banyan Tree Spa, enjoy unparalleled views of the Bund and come down for a refined dinner, a romantic getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life.  The Sanctuary Experience Package includes a one night stay in Bund Retreat room, seasonal set dinner in Oceans for two and 30 minutes Couple Back Massage in award-winning Banyan Tree Spa.

RMB3,780 net. Call (86 21) 2509 1188 or can the QR on the flyer below to book now:

Banyan-tree-2.jpeg.

Urban Retreat Package

Find an oasis in the heart of Shanghai and sample local delights; this is a staycation to be enjoyed with a friend or loved one. The room offers a city stay like no other with beautiful vistas of the Huangpu River, a relaxing chaise lounge window seat made for enjoying the view. A marble-tiled bathroom with jumbo bathtub and comfortable king-sized bed welcomes you. The Urban Retreat Package including one night stay in a Riverside Retreat room with daily breakfast for two and a Banyan Lounge afternoon tea experience. 

RMB2,980. Call (86 21) 2509 1188 or can the QR on the flyer below to book now:

Banyan-tree3.jpeg

Family Journey Package

Live life large and have a luxurious family holiday. Spoil your little one with uninterrupted views of the Huangpu River and Shanghai's city skyline in a Riverside Suite, with a comfortable chaise lounge to watch it all from. Scaled across 146 square meters, the suite includes a deep round soaking tub, spacious bathroom and comfortable dining area. It also boasts a king-sized bed with quality linens and an extensive pillow menu to bring the best of suite living full circle.  Package includes one night stay in Riverside Suite or Grand Riverside Suite with family buffet breakfast (2 adults and 1 kid under 6yrs old).

RMB5,998. Call (86 21) 2509 1188 or can the QR on the flyer below to book now:

Banyan-tree.jpeg

Want to reach tens of thousands of followers with posts tailor-made to promote all that is best about your hotel, restaurant or bar? Contact us by email on billyxian@thatsmags.com and by WeChat through the ID billyjunior317 or by scanning the QR code below:

Billy-QR.jpg

Staycation Hotels deals

more news

Say Goodbye to These Free Toiletries in China Hotels

Say Goodbye to These Free Toiletries in China Hotels

Saving the planet, one toothbrush at a time.

David Sun Shares How Chinese Hotels Adapted at Height of COVID-19

David Sun Shares How Chinese Hotels Adapted at Height of COVID-19

BTG Homeinns Hotels (Group) Co., Ltd. CEO David Sun shares with us how hotels adapt during tough situations.

PHOTOS: Low-Budget to Lavish Quarantine Hotels in China

PHOTOS: Low-Budget to Lavish Quarantine Hotels in China

As returning travelers to China prepare for mandated quarantine, here's a look some hotels being used for quarantine.

OCT Hotels Win 12 Awards at 2019 That's Hospitality Awards

OCT Hotels took home a whooping 12 awards on Thursday night at the 2019 That's Hospitality Awards in Beijing.

Shanghai Hotels Will No Longer Supply These 6 Disposable Items

From July 1 onwards, hotels in Shanghai will stop supplying disposable items such as toothbrushes, combs and shavers.

KFK Podcast: Cheating Marathon Runners and Underground Hotels

The Kung Fu Komedy podcast is back! This week they discuss Shenzhen Marathon cheaters​, Shanghai's underground hotel and more.

8 Chinese Aphrodisiacs to Help You Get it On

The Chinese way to rev your engine.

This Day in History: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009

Were you Daft Punk'd?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why Chinese People Give Red Envelopes

9 Things to Expect During Spring Festival in China

2021 Spring Festival Gala Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

10 Infamous People Born in the Year of the Ox

20 Famous People Born in the Year of the Ox

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

8 Chinese Aphrodisiacs to Help You Get it On

8 Chinese Aphrodisiacs to Help You Get it On

The Story of Ho Chi Minh's Secret Chinese Bride

The Story of Ho Chi Minh's Secret Chinese Bride

This Day in History: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009

This Day in History: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009

5 Unbeatable Spring Festival Staycation Deals

5 Unbeatable Spring Festival Staycation Deals

10 Infamous People Born in the Year of the Ox

10 Infamous People Born in the Year of the Ox

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives