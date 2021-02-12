5 Unbeatable Spring Festival Staycation Deals

Chinese New Year Staycation

Treat the whole family to a luxurious stay at Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai and experience the magnificent sight of the Bund elegantly before your eyes. Enjoy the festivities and celebrate an amazing time with their Kids Activity Lounge and K20 Room.

The Chinese New Year Staycation package starts from just RMB1,118:

Book a Deluxe Room and enjoy room upgrade to River Wing Deluxe Bund Room (subject to room availability upon check-in)

Daily breakfast buffet at YICAFE for 2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old

Kid’s themed decoration and amenities

Shuttle bus service between hotel and Shanghai Disneyland

Book Horizon Room and above to get one Disney souvenir

Professional travel advisory services from the Concierge

Parking throughout the stay

Late check-out, until 4pm (subject to room availability)

In-room wired Internet and Wi-Fi access

Extra bed

Book 2 full-day adult tickets for Shanghai Disneyland Resort via hotel designated channel to enjoy a courtesy kid’s pizza (contact Concierge for more details)

Rates are subject to 10% Service Charge and 6% Tax. For reservations, please call (86 21) 6882 6888. Terms and conditions apply.

Shanghai Spring Festival Package 2021

Enjoy a stay in a Club Skyline View Room for two consecutive nights for just RBM2,888 net and enjoy a whole load more in benefits. The Spring Festival Package 2021 includes:

2 nights in a Club Skyline View Room

Access to Club Lounge

Gourmet buffet breakfast for 2 each day

Afternoon tea each day

Evening cocktail each day

RMB300 net F&B credit per stay

2 tickets to Oriental Pearl Tower, including 263m Sightseeing Galleria, 259m Transparent Observatory, The 'Shanghai Classic' Circamara Show and Shanghai History Museum

Book now by clicking here or scanning the QR code:

Terms and Conditions:

A deposit of RMB1,000 will be charged, refundable upon check out

One day's advance booking

Minimum 2 nights' stay or more

Rates are not valid February 11-15, 2021

Guest to provide green health code and 14 days tracking record

The Banyan Tree Shanghai On The Bund, an oasis in the heart of the city, has designed three staycation deals with something for everyone, from an intimate night to a family holiday.

The Sanctuary Experience

Rejuvenate your senses at Banyan Tree Spa, enjoy unparalleled views of the Bund and come down for a refined dinner, a romantic getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. The Sanctuary Experience Package includes a one night stay in Bund Retreat room, seasonal set dinner in Oceans for two and 30 minutes Couple Back Massage in award-winning Banyan Tree Spa.

RMB3,780 net. Call (86 21) 2509 1188 or can the QR on the flyer below to book now:

Urban Retreat Package



Find an oasis in the heart of Shanghai and sample local delights; this is a staycation to be enjoyed with a friend or loved one. The room offers a city stay like no other with beautiful vistas of the Huangpu River, a relaxing chaise lounge window seat made for enjoying the view. A marble-tiled bathroom with jumbo bathtub and comfortable king-sized bed welcomes you. The Urban Retreat Package including one night stay in a Riverside Retreat room with daily breakfast for two and a Banyan Lounge afternoon tea experience.

RMB2,980. Call (86 21) 2509 1188 or can the QR on the flyer below to book now:

Family Journey Package

Live life large and have a luxurious family holiday. Spoil your little one with uninterrupted views of the Huangpu River and Shanghai's city skyline in a Riverside Suite, with a comfortable chaise lounge to watch it all from. Scaled across 146 square meters, the suite includes a deep round soaking tub, spacious bathroom and comfortable dining area. It also boasts a king-sized bed with quality linens and an extensive pillow menu to bring the best of suite living full circle. Package includes one night stay in Riverside Suite or Grand Riverside Suite with family buffet breakfast (2 adults and 1 kid under 6yrs old).

RMB5,998. Call (86 21) 2509 1188 or can the QR on the flyer below to book now:

