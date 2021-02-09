2021 Spring Festival Gala Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

Before the Year of the Ox begins, China will celebrate the end of the year with the 38th Spring Festival Gala, referred to as Chunwan (春晚). Each year, the four-hour New Years Gala is the most-watched television show in the world, with hundreds of millions of viewers tuning in. (Last year’s show had 640 million views on QQ Video alone.)

For those not familiar with the annual Spring Festival Gala, the show consists of different types of performances from all around the Chinese mainland – singing, dancing, skits and much more.

This year’s festival will apply new uses of technology, with stage choreography presented in 8K Ultra HD video. Viewers can expect a number of virtual performances given the current pandemic.

Past shows have featured the likes of Stephon Marbury, Jackie Chan and TFBoys.

So, do you want to see the most viewed show on television for yourself? You can watch China’s most anticipated event of the year right from your computer or phone.

Date, Time and How to Watch the Stream

When: February 11, 2021

Time: 8pm China Standard Time (CST)

Streaming: CCTV1 Live Stream / CCTV3 / CCTV4 / CCTV7 / CCTV Children / QQ Video / Youku / iQiyi / Youtube / Facebook / Douyin/TikTok (Viewable on the app).

Click here for more content on Chinese New Year 2021.

[Cover image via CGTN]