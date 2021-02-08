  1. home
China Reports No New Local COVID-19 Cases Ahead of CNY Break

By Ned Kelly, February 8, 2021

Some promising news heading into the Chinese New Year period – the National Health Commission announced that no new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday across the entire Chinese mainland, Shine reports. Sunday also saw the discharge of 72 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

A total of 14 new confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the Commission said – seven cases in Shanghai and seven in Guangdong. No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

With new outbreaks around the country in recent weeks, and new locally-transmitted cases being reported daily, the lack of a single one across the mainland will be cause for cautious optimism.

