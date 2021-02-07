  1. home
WIN! Send Your New Year's Wish to Win Luxury Hotel Room Voucher

By That's, February 7, 2021

We likely speak for everyone when we say there is plenty to wish for in the Year of the Ox. For those seperated from family, starting new ventures, or waiting to travel the world again, share your New Year's wish with That's for a chance to win a luxury hotel room voucher!

Simply send a picture or short video (no longer than 30 seconds) for a chance to win! Your wishes will be shared on our platforms and, most importantly, hopefully come true in the year to come!

Scan the QR code on the poster below to place your submission or contact marketing@thatsmags.com.

[Cover image via Pexels]

