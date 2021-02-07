  1. home
  2. Articles

American Carmaker's CNY Ad Backfires in China

By That's Guangzhou, February 7, 2021

0 0

American carmaker Ford had a recent blunder on Chinese social media after confusing the Year of the Ox (2021) with the Year of the Horse (2026).

Ford released an advertisement about its Mustang Mach-E on Weibo that referred to this year as the Year of the Horse. The factually incorrect ad drew flak online in China, and the company later apologized for its ‘poor wording.’ 

On February 1, Ford China’s official Weibo account posted the following statement (which has been translated into English): 

“The Mustang Mach-E post was not expressed accurately and the words were not precise, which caused misunderstanding among the audience. We humbly accept the criticism and suggestions, and sincerely thank you for your concern, supervision and correction.”

year of the horse?.jpg
Original post celebrating Year of the Horse. Image via Weibo

On Weibo, netizens were quick to call out Ford for the mix-up, with many alleging that the company did it on purpose. “This was a carefully planned marketing ploy,” wrote one Weibo user. “It [likely] didn’t affect car sales but got the Ford brand out to a larger audience.

On Ford’s official Weibo account, one netizen proposed a simple solution to the media mishap: “Give away a car and everyone will forgive you.”

According to Caixin Global, this is the first pure electric SUV from Ford, which teamed up with its Shanghai-based partner SAIC Volkswagen.

READ MORE: Huawei Posts NYE Tweet Via iPhone, Internet Blows Up

[Cover image via @福特中国/Weibo]

Ford China Carmaker Chinese New Year

more news

5 Important Questions About Life in China Answered

5 Important Questions About Life in China Answered

We spoke with the UK government in China.

Why Waistlines are Widening in China's Biggest Cities

Why Waistlines are Widening in China's Biggest Cities

We address how China's economic prosperity has beefed up its people and what can be done to slim it down.

What is 'China Risk' and Why Global Companies Can't Ignore It

What is 'China Risk' and Why Global Companies Can't Ignore It

Political Economist Dr. Shirley Yu shares insight into her career in China policy and explains 'China risk.'

7 Surprising Stats on Chinese Internet Users

China has nearly 260 million users over 50 years old and 160 million Internet users under 20 years old.

How This Chinese E-Cigarette Brand is Vaporizing the Competition

Shenzhen-based vape brand Relx has made a name for itself in a short two-year period.

China Bans Mobile Phones in Elementary and Middle Schools

The ministry said the ban will help protect students' eyesight and promote healthy lifestyles.

China-based Lawyer on 3 Common Legal Misconceptions in the PRC

As a counsel specializing in employment law in China, Jeffrey Wilson has unique insight into how the law works here.

Meet the People & Gods of China's Caves in New 'China Untold' Episode

The 13th episode of China Untold is now available to download or stream online!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Meet the Man Who Cycled from Switzerland to Shanghai

The Top 5 Most Festive Chinese New Year Dishes

Meet the People & Gods of China's Caves in New 'China Untold' Episode

Why Waistlines are Widening in China's Biggest Cities

China-based Lawyer on 3 Common Legal Misconceptions in the PRC

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WIN! Send Your New Year's Wish to Win Luxury Hotel Room Voucher

WIN! Send Your New Year's Wish to Win Luxury Hotel Room Voucher

American Carmaker's CNY Ad Backfires in China

American Carmaker's CNY Ad Backfires in China

5 Important Questions About Life in China Answered

5 Important Questions About Life in China Answered

10 Strong Statement Pieces to Welcome the Year of the Ox

10 Strong Statement Pieces to Welcome the Year of the Ox

Find Out Beijing Residents' Plans For Spring Festival

Find Out Beijing Residents' Plans For Spring Festival

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives