5 More Questions Answered by the UK Government in China

What are you doing to help Brits returning to China who have been stuck outside due to COVID?

We continually update FCDO Travel Advice with the latest information on returning to China. If you are thinking about returning to China, it’s really important that you check the latest quarantine arrangements and procedures that will affect you and your family.

The FCDO also provides advice and guides to British people traveling and living abroad, including how we can help if things go wrong. More information is available at support British people overseas and our in country guide living in China.

If you are in China and need consular support, call +86 (0)10 8529 6600 or the FCDO in London on +44 (0) 207 008 5000. For regular updates from the Consular team, follow us on WeChat @UKConsular.

Which notarial and documentary services do you offer?

Here in China, we offer the following by appointment:

Making a certified copy of a British passport

Issuing a letter for adoption in China

Administering affirmation or affidavit for the purpose of marriage under Chinese law

Performing a consular marriage or a civil partnership for same sex couples

Performing British Citizenship Ceremonies

You can find more information on our notarial and documentary services guide.

As for the most commonly requested services that we don’t provide, they are:

Further information on the services that we offer can be found in the legal and other services section of our living in China guide. We also produce guides for British nationals who need information about specific subjects including getting married in China, adopting or having children, qualifying for British Nationality or obtaining medical treatment. You can find these here. If you cannot find information you need, get in touch with us using the Online Contact Form.

Does the Consulate handle passport renewals?

Her Majesties passport office (HMPO) are responsible for all passport renewals. If you need to renew your passport you can find more information here. The UK Visa application centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing manage HMPO applications.

What do I do if I'm running out of pages in my passport?

If you are running out of pages in your passport, need to travel urgently, and cannot get a new passport in time you may be able to apply for an Emergency Travel Document online. You can find out more here.

If I have a valid residence permit, can I leave China and return without any problems?

Entry and quarantine conditions may be subject to change at short notice.

You should check the Chinese Embassy in London’s website for the latest information on returning to China. You should also check gov.uk for the latest guidance on entering the UK as well as information on Covid testing before and after arrival and quarantine/self-isolation requirements.

