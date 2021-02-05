  1. home
10 Strong Statement Pieces to Welcome the Year of the Ox

By Rakini Bergundy, February 5, 2021

Happy niu year, dear readers! As usual, big brands are honoring Chinese New Year with either traditional red and gold designs or abstract interpretations of the ‘spirit of the ox.’ Some products are giving us Chicago Bulls vibes…anyone else?  

1. Dior x Stussy

dior-x-stussy.png

Price: RMB23,000
2. The North Face

northface.jpgPrice: RMB698
3. Adidas

Screen-Shot-2021-02-05-at-9.31.12-AM.png

Price: RMB899
4. Apple

apple.jpeg

Price: RMB1,999
5. Burberry

burberry.jpg

Price: RMB2,900
6. Dr. Martens

drmartens.jpg

Price: RMB1,299
7. Lego

lego2.jpg

Price: RMB563
Buy: Check your local Lego retailer. 

8. Vans

vans.jpg


Price: RMB599
9. Nike 

nike.jpg

Price: RMB999
10. Vans

vans2.jpg

Price: RMB929
For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

