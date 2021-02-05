10 Strong Statement Pieces to Welcome the Year of the Ox

Happy niu year, dear readers! As usual, big brands are honoring Chinese New Year with either traditional red and gold designs or abstract interpretations of the ‘spirit of the ox.’ Some products are giving us Chicago Bulls vibes…anyone else?

1. Dior x Stussy

Price: RMB23,000

Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase

2. The North Face

Price: RMB698

Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase

3. Adidas

Price: RMB899

Buy: Scan the QR code with to purchase

4. Apple

Price: RMB1,999

Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase.

5. Burberry

Price: RMB2,900

Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase

6. Dr. Martens

Price: RMB1,299

Buy: Scan the QR code with Taobao to purchase

7. Lego

Price: RMB563

Buy: Check your local Lego retailer.

8. Vans





Price: RMB599

Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase.

9. Nike

Price: RMB999

Buy: Scan the QR code with Taobao to purchase.





10. Vans

Price: RMB929

Buy: Scan the QR code to purchase.

For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

