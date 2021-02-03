Horoscopes: February 2021

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Aquarius

1.21-2.19

You’ve received a sudden announcement that has completely shaken you to the core. Take lots of time for yourself, and meet up with friends. Perhaps escape to Sanya or the big city lights of Shanghai (with necessary COVID precautions, of course).

Pisces

2.20-3.20

Friends come, friends go. It is the inevitable flow of expat life. Remember to thank them for the good times and toast to the future.

Aries

3.21-4.20

Focusing has been a bit of a challenge for you. Remember to think about long-term goals, and not just looking forward to upcoming public holidays.

Taurus

4.21-5.21

Although it seems like COVID-19 is a thing of the past, it still has a hold on the rest of the world. Be sure to think twice about your CNY plans. Perhaps just have a little staycation and host some dinner parties to rediscover your city.

Gemini

5.22-6.21

You’ve been thinking about your next big step in your career. Whether it’s working for a big Chinese company or pursuing your passion project (opening up your own pub, anyone?). Now is your time, no more delays.

Cancer

6.22-7.22

Skies have been grey and dreary, so why not go for a weekend skiing trip? Since Japan isn’t an option, we hear there are plenty of resorts near Harbin, Beijing and Chengdu.

Leo

7.23-8.23

You’re mysteriously low-energy and under the weather all the time, missing many days of work. Is it all the late-night Scrabble, shots of baijiu, or Relx sessions? Take some time to truly self-reflect.

Virgo

8.24-9.23



You say he’s just a friend, yet you spend most of your weekdays together. This pengyou has got pull – own up to the relationship, don’t sign a lease together and you’ll be just fine.

Libra

9.24-10.23

Your ayi is a godsend but you have a bone to pick with her. Leave the house, let her do her thing and write a list of things to do for her (i.e. don’t clean the bathroom with toilet water – yes, this happens).

Scorpio

10.24-11.22

Go out for a ‘Galentine’s Day’ dinner and celebrate that independence! Good girlfriends will be there for you when you need it the most.

Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

You’ve been addicted to cheese foam and lemon teas. Try subbing those sugary drinks for some shatang oranges (砂糖橘). They’re in season!

Capricorn

12.22-1.20

Take what others say about your new love interest with a grain of salt. Make sure not to dive headfirst into the relationship, wait a bit before jet-setting off to Xiamen with them for the weekend.

