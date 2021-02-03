  1. home
  2. Articles

Horoscopes: February 2021

By That's, February 3, 2021

0 0

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China. 

Aquarius

1.21-2.19

You’ve received a sudden announcement that has completely shaken you to the core. Take lots of time for yourself, and meet up with friends. Perhaps escape to Sanya or the big city lights of Shanghai (with necessary COVID precautions, of course). 

Pisces

2.20-3.20

Friends come, friends go. It is the inevitable flow of expat life. Remember to thank them for the good times and toast to the future. 

Aries

3.21-4.20

Focusing has been a bit of a challenge for you. Remember to think about long-term goals, and not just looking forward to upcoming public holidays.

Taurus

4.21-5.21

Although it seems like COVID-19 is a thing of the past, it still has a hold on the rest of the world. Be sure to think twice about your CNY plans. Perhaps just have a little staycation and host some dinner parties to rediscover your city. 

Gemini

5.22-6.21

You’ve been thinking about your next big step in your career. Whether it’s working for a big Chinese company or pursuing your passion project (opening up your own pub, anyone?). Now is your time, no more delays. 

Cancer

6.22-7.22

Skies have been grey and dreary, so why not go for a weekend skiing trip? Since Japan isn’t an option, we hear there are plenty of resorts near Harbin, Beijing and Chengdu.  

Leo

7.23-8.23

You’re mysteriously low-energy and under the weather all the time, missing many days of work. Is it all the late-night Scrabble, shots of baijiu, or Relx sessions? Take some time to truly self-reflect. 

201703/1-091.png

Virgo

8.24-9.23

You say he’s just a friend, yet you spend most of your weekdays together. This pengyou has got pull – own up to the relationship, don’t sign a lease together and you’ll be just fine. 

Libra

9.24-10.23

Your ayi is a godsend but you have a bone to pick with her. Leave the house, let her do her thing and write a list of things to do for her (i.e. don’t clean the bathroom with toilet water – yes, this happens).  

Scorpio

10.24-11.22

Go out for a ‘Galentine’s Day’ dinner and celebrate that independence! Good girlfriends will be there for you when you need it the most. 

201703/1-02.png

Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

You’ve been addicted to cheese foam and lemon teas. Try subbing those sugary drinks for some shatang oranges (砂糖橘). They’re in season!

Capricorn

12.22-1.20

Take what others say about your new love interest with a grain of salt. Make sure not to dive headfirst into the relationship, wait a bit before jet-setting off to Xiamen with them for the weekend.  

See more That’s Horoscopes here.


Horoscopes Chinese New Year Valentine's Day

more news

9 Luxury Collections in Honor of Chinese Valentine's Day

9 Luxury Collections in Honor of Chinese Valentine's Day

Here are some of our favorite 2020 capsule collections dedicated to Qixi Festival.

10 Lucky Pieces for Chinese New Year

10 Lucky Pieces for Chinese New Year

Celebrate Spring Festival in style.

4 Last-Minute Chinese Valentine's Day Bouquets You Can Still Buy

4 Last-Minute Chinese Valentine's Day Bouquets You Can Still Buy

Don't worry, we’ve got you covered for Qixi!

These Scented Sets Are the Perfect Chinese Valentine’s Day Gift

Need a unique gift for Chinese Valentine’s Day? Then try these scented products!

5 Chinese Valentine’s Day Bouquets You Still Have Time to Buy

Don't worry, we’ve got you sorted for Qixi!

Burberry's Controversial Chinese New Year Ad Campaign

"Is this a horror film poster?" asked one Weibo user.

LEGO's 2019 Chinese New Year Sets

Dragon dance and Chinese New Year's Eve dinner, anyone?

4 Super Simple Chinese New Year Decorating Ideas

Get your home or office ready for the Spring Festival season with these easy and affordable CNY decoration ideas.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

Why are Anal Swab COVID-19 Tests a Thing in China?

Meet the Man Who Cycled from Switzerland to Shanghai

China-based Lawyer on 3 Common Legal Misconceptions in the PRC

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Tom Dartnell Discusses New Book on Beijing Graffiti

Tom Dartnell Discusses New Book on Beijing Graffiti

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Year of the Ox

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About the Year of the Ox

China Bans Mobile Phones in Elementary and Middle Schools

China Bans Mobile Phones in Elementary and Middle Schools

'Destination Peking' and Beijing's Original Hutong Hipsters

'Destination Peking' and Beijing's Original Hutong Hipsters

Horoscopes: February 2021

Horoscopes: February 2021

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives