Meet the People & Gods of China's Caves in New 'China Untold' Episode

The 13th episode of China Untold is now available to download or stream online.

Did you know that the local Yao people living in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region’s Du’an county believe that mysterious and godly ‘white rhinos’ inhabit the area’s underwater caves? Or that primitive human species may have survived in South China’s Yunnan province until as recently as 11,500 years ago – long after the Neanderthals and more primitive humans had gone extinct?

From Maludong Cave in Yunnan province, the home of the Red Deer Cave people, to the mysterious human-made Longyou Caves of East China’s Zhejiang province, China is home to an incredible collection of underground geological structures.

In this episode of the China Untold podcast, host Matt Bossons takes listeners to visit some fascinating caves and meet the people, animals and gods that call them home.

The China Untold podcast is a program that aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.

