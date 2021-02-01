  1. home
  2. Articles

Meet the People & Gods of China's Caves in New 'China Untold' Episode

By That's, February 1, 2021

0 0

The 13th episode of China Untold is now available to download or stream online.

Did you know that the local Yao people living in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region’s Du’an county believe that mysterious and godly ‘white rhinos’ inhabit the area’s underwater caves? Or that primitive human species may have survived in South China’s Yunnan province until as recently as 11,500 years ago – long after the Neanderthals and more primitive humans had gone extinct? 

From Maludong Cave in Yunnan province, the home of the Red Deer Cave people, to the mysterious human-made Longyou Caves of East China’s Zhejiang province, China is home to an incredible collection of underground geological structures. 

In this episode of the China Untold podcast, host Matt Bossons takes listeners to visit some fascinating caves and meet the people, animals and gods that call them home.

Download or stream the 13th episode of China Untold on SoundCloud (VPN needed) or at chinauntoldpodcast.com. The episode is also available on iTunes and other popular podcast directories.

For more information on China Untold, visit the podcast’s official website.

The China Untold podcast is a program that aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.

[Cover image via Matt Bossons]

China Untold podcast History

more news

This Week in History: China's Devastating 2008 Winter Storms

This Week in History: China's Devastating 2008 Winter Storms

Ice storms wiped out electricity and transportation for millions of households in south-central China back in 2008.

Hear Ridiculous Dating Stories and More on This China Podcast

Hear Ridiculous Dating Stories and More on This China Podcast

From first dates to worst dates, love to lust, and everything in between, DNC discusses dating in the Middle Kingdom.

This Day in History: Google Announces Exit from China Market

This Day in History: Google Announces Exit from China Market

Google's China-based google.cn search webpage, launched in 2006, had a turbulent time operating on the Chinese mainland.

This Day in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Ad

The ad men follow on from the mad men.

New 'China Untold' Episode Explores the Myth of WWII's Missing Chinese Soldiers

While MH370 may be the first China-related mass disappearance to come to mind, it might not be the earliest – or biggest.

China Reimagined as Zelda's Kingdom of Hyrule in New 'China Untold' Episode

For this episode of the podcast, host Matthew Bossons has decided to do something a little different...

This Day in History: Nelson Mandela's Changing Relationship with China

South African leader's close links with the Middle Kingdom.

This Day in History: China’s First KFC Opens by Tiananmen Square

On November 12, 1987, KFC made its debut in China near Qianmen in Beijing.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Wellington Koo, the Dapper Diplomat

This Day in History: Deng Xiaoping's Historic Visit to the US

8 China Podcasts to Listen to While Washing the Dishes

Why are Anal Swab COVID-19 Tests a Thing in China?

Meet the Man Who Cycled from Switzerland to Shanghai

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China's Long March to Addressing Mental Health Issues

China's Long March to Addressing Mental Health Issues

That's Magazines - February 2021 Issues Out Now!

That's Magazines - February 2021 Issues Out Now!

Shake Shack is Opening at This Location in Shenzhen...

Shake Shack is Opening at This Location in Shenzhen...

The Top 5 Most Festive Chinese New Year Dishes

The Top 5 Most Festive Chinese New Year Dishes

Meet the People & Gods of China's Caves in New 'China Untold' Episode

Meet the People & Gods of China's Caves in New 'China Untold' Episode

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives