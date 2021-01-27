8 China Podcasts to Listen to While Washing the Dishes

Whether you’re an expat veteran or a newbie to the PRC, there’s always more to learn about this fascinating country. With podcasts growing increasingly popular in recent years, we’ve come to appreciate the casual episode while commuting or doing the dishes. To help in your never-ending thirst for knowledge, we’ve rounded up some of the most entertaining China-focused podcasts that hit on everything from history to business, to dating, F&B and beyond.

Bottled in China brings you into Asia’s food and drink scene through conversations with some of the most happening personalities. Hosted by Emilie Steckenborn, the show is your one spot for all things food, beer, wine and spirits from across the world.

China Business Cast has been running since 2013 and features experienced entrepreneurs and business people making things happen in the PRC. Jons has been the host since 2019 and has been based in Chengdu since 2014.

The China Untold podcast is a program that aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast hosted by Matt Bossons is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.

From first dates to worst dates, love to lust, and everything in between, the Date Night China podcast celebrates and discusses dating in one of the most exciting countries in the world. Now in their second season, hosts Nathan Williams, Rachel Weiss and Eleanor Boniface talk about dating in your friend circle, body positivity and mental health, interracial relationships, catfishing on Tinder and Tantan, as well as monogamy and open relationships in China.

Tech Buzz China by Pandaily is a biweekly technology podcast about China’s innovations. It’s cohosted by Rui Ma and Ying Lu, who are both seasoned China-watchers with years of experience working in the technology space in the Middle Kingdom. They share and discuss the most important tech news from China every week, and include commentary from investors, industry experts, and entrepreneurs.

Started in 2010, Laszlo Montgomery presents topics covering 5,000 years of Chinese history and culture. The show has a lot of obscure and interesting history lessons that help provide more color as to why China is the way it is. Topics like the history of Xinjiang, Tang poetry, or the Hokkien people are dissected and explored.

A great weekly discussion of current affairs in China, Sinica Podcast is the flagship show of the Sinica Podcast Network powered by SupChina. Hosted by Kaiser Kuo and Jeremy Goldkorn, expect an insightful dialogue with a plethora of guests from different backgrounds.

The Wasai Show is hosted by Neto Trevino from Mexico and Alice He who is local Chinese. In each episode, stories are collected from listeners about a topic and shared with a funny twist by both comedians. The first half of the show is presented in English, followed by a Chinese segment.

[Images via podcast websites, cover image via Unsplash/That’s]