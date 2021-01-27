  1. home
  2. Articles

8 China Podcasts to Listen to While Washing the Dishes

By That's GBA, January 27, 2021

0 0

Whether you’re an expat veteran or a newbie to the PRC, there’s always more to learn about this fascinating country. With podcasts growing increasingly popular in recent years, we’ve come to appreciate the casual episode while commuting or doing the dishes. To help in your never-ending thirst for knowledge, we’ve rounded up some of the most entertaining China-focused podcasts that hit on everything from history to business, to dating, F&B and beyond.

1. Bottled in China

202101/emilie.jpeg

Bottled in China brings you into Asia’s food and drink scene through conversations with some of the most happening personalities. Hosted by Emilie Steckenborn, the show is your one spot for all things food, beer, wine and spirits from across the world.

2. China Business Cast

cbc.jpeg 

China Business Cast has been running since 2013 and features experienced entrepreneurs and business people making things happen in the PRC. Jons has been the host since 2019 and has been based in Chengdu since 2014. 

3. China Untold

The China Untold podcast is a program that aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast hosted by Matt Bossons is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.

4. Date Night China

202101/dnc.jpeg

From first dates to worst dates, love to lust, and everything in between, the Date Night China podcast celebrates and discusses dating in one of the most exciting countries in the world. Now in their second season, hosts Nathan Williams, Rachel Weiss and Eleanor Boniface talk about dating in your friend circle, body positivity and mental health, interracial relationships, catfishing on Tinder and Tantan, as well as monogamy and open relationships in China.

5. Tech Buzz China by Pandaily

tbc.jpeg

Tech Buzz China by Pandaily is a biweekly technology podcast about China’s innovations. It’s cohosted by Rui Ma and Ying Lu, who are both seasoned China-watchers with years of experience working in the technology space in the Middle Kingdom. They share and discuss the most important tech news from China every week, and include commentary from investors, industry experts, and entrepreneurs.

6. The China History Podcast

202101/chp.jpeg

Started in 2010, Laszlo Montgomery presents topics covering 5,000 years of Chinese history and culture. The show has a lot of obscure and interesting history lessons that help provide more color as to why China is the way it is. Topics like the history of Xinjiang, Tang poetry, or the Hokkien people are dissected and explored. 

7. Sinica Podcast

202101/sinica.jpeg

A great weekly discussion of current affairs in China, Sinica Podcast is the flagship show of the Sinica Podcast Network powered by SupChina. Hosted by Kaiser Kuo and Jeremy Goldkorn, expect an insightful dialogue with a plethora of guests from different backgrounds.

READ MORE: Kaiser Kuo on the Origins of Heavy Metal in China

8. The Wasai Show

202101/wasai.jpeg

The Wasai Show is hosted by Neto Trevino from Mexico and Alice He who is local Chinese. In each episode, stories are collected from listeners about a topic and shared with a funny twist by both comedians. The first half of the show is presented in English, followed by a Chinese segment. 

READ MORE: 5 International Creators on Chinese Social Media You Should Follow Right Now

[Images via podcast websites, cover image via Unsplash/That’s]

podcast online radio comedy china Expats entertainment

more news

Gavin Wong Talks Online Radio, Hong Kong Music and Driving Scenes Forward

Gavin Wong Talks Online Radio, Hong Kong Music and Driving Scenes Forward

We spoked to Hong Kong Community Radio founder Gavin Wong about the importance of online radio stations in China's music scene.

Super Bowl 2020 Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

Super Bowl 2020 Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

The 2019 Super Bowl is happening tomorrow and we can’t wait!

2020 Spring Festival Gala Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

2020 Spring Festival Gala Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

Before the Year of the Rat begins, China will celebrate the end of the year with the 37th Spring Festival Gala, referred to as Chunwan.

China's Booming Electronic Scene Is Finding a Platform via Online Radio

China’s underground music scene is getting much love on the international scene.

KFK Podcast: The Shutdown of Amazon China and Fields Grocery Delivery

Check out this week's Kung Fu Komedy podcast!

2019 Spring Festival Gala Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

Each year, the four-hour New Year Gala is the most watched television show in the world, with at least 700 million viewers tuning in every year.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in China

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018 games online in China.

Pyeongchang 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in China

Watch sports history unfold in real time while on the go or from the comfort of your home.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Ice & Snow Sculpture Festival and a Whole Lot More in Harbin

Shanghai Cases Rise to 6, Downtown Area Upgraded to Medium-Risk

The Logan R. Brouse Guide to F&B's Esoteric Lexicon

3 New Cases in Shanghai: Downtown Areas Cordoned Off

Foldable AR Smart Glasses That Fit in Your Pocket

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Meet the Man Who Cycled from Switzerland to Shanghai

Meet the Man Who Cycled from Switzerland to Shanghai

8 China Podcasts to Listen to While Washing the Dishes

8 China Podcasts to Listen to While Washing the Dishes

China is Eating Healthier Takeout, According to Meituan

China is Eating Healthier Takeout, According to Meituan

How to Make Space for a Relationship in China

How to Make Space for a Relationship in China

This Week in History: China's Devastating 2008 Winter Storms

This Week in History: China's Devastating 2008 Winter Storms

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives