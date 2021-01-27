  1. home
  2. Articles

How to Make Space for a Relationship in China

By That's, January 27, 2021

0 0

From first dates to worst dates, love to lust, and everything in between, the Date Night China podcast celebrates and discusses dating in one of the most exciting countries in the world. 

In episode two of Date Night China, hosts Nathan Williams, Rachel Weiss and Eleanor Boniface ask the question: How do you make space for a partner in a new relationship? How do you hold on to your individuality while making room for someone new in your life? DNC discusses new relationships and navigating past the ‘honeymoon’ period in China. 

Here’s a short clip from the show’s second episode of the season (VPN off):

You can listen to Date Night China on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app. To learn more, scan their QR code in the poster below.

DNC.jpeg

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Date Night China love China Dating

more news

8 China Podcasts to Listen to While Washing the Dishes

8 China Podcasts to Listen to While Washing the Dishes

From topics ranging from history, dating, business, or just living in China.

China is Eating Healthier Takeout, According to Meituan

China is Eating Healthier Takeout, According to Meituan

Meituan reported a rise in the number of healthy food orders and outlets operating on the platform as of September 2019.

New Meat: Is China Ready for a Plant-Based Future?

New Meat: Is China Ready for a Plant-Based Future?

China’s growing appetite for animal flesh has triggered alarm bells. Could plant-based ‘meats’ be the key to ensuring the country’s food security?

This Week in History: China's Devastating 2008 Winter Storms

Ice storms wiped out electricity and transportation for millions of households in south-central China back in 2008.

11 Miners Rescued 14 Days After Gold Mine Explosion in China

The blast took place at a gold mine in Qixia, part of Yantai city in Shandong province. A total of 22 miners were trapped as a result.

6 Foreign Teachers Receive China's COVID-19 Vaccine

Foreign teachers discuss why they took the vaccine.

Hear Ridiculous Dating Stories and More on This China Podcast

From first dates to worst dates, love to lust, and everything in between, DNC discusses dating in the Middle Kingdom.

These are China’s Most 'Digitalized' Cities

Are you surprised?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Ice & Snow Sculpture Festival and a Whole Lot More in Harbin

Shanghai Cases Rise to 6, Downtown Area Upgraded to Medium-Risk

The Logan R. Brouse Guide to F&B's Esoteric Lexicon

3 New Cases in Shanghai: Downtown Areas Cordoned Off

Foldable AR Smart Glasses That Fit in Your Pocket

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Meet the Man Who Cycled from Switzerland to Shanghai

Meet the Man Who Cycled from Switzerland to Shanghai

8 China Podcasts to Listen to While Washing the Dishes

8 China Podcasts to Listen to While Washing the Dishes

China is Eating Healthier Takeout, According to Meituan

China is Eating Healthier Takeout, According to Meituan

How to Make Space for a Relationship in China

How to Make Space for a Relationship in China

This Week in History: China's Devastating 2008 Winter Storms

This Week in History: China's Devastating 2008 Winter Storms

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives