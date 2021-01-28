  1. home
WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills Ep 3

By Joshua Cawthorpe, January 28, 2021

Mandarin Movers is a new interview series where we chat with expats who speak Mandarin. 

Although many foreigners find the Chinese language to be a daunting challenge, some commit to learning it and the results are impressive, to say the least. This series explores the elements of living in China from a foreigner’s perspective, tips for learning Mandarin, embarrassing stories and a colloquial Chinese challenge to test their street smarts.

In the third episode of Mandarin Movers, we speak with Ali at South China Normal University (VPN off):

Stay tuned for more interviews from Claire and Joshua as they track down expats who are moving the needle in the Chinese language learning world.

