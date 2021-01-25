  1. home
  2. Articles

11 Miners Rescued 14 Days After Gold Mine Explosion in China

By Alistair Baker-Brian, January 25, 2021

0 0

UPDATE (Monday January 25, 2021 5.40pm CST): Ten of the workers trapped underground have been confirmed dead, according to a news conference held in Qicia, Yantai on Monday. The search is still on for the last remaining worker.

Eleven miners have been rescued following an explosion at a gold mine in Qixia, part of Yantai city in Shandong province. Another 11 miners remain missing, one of whom is believed to have died. 

The mine was still under construction when the explosion occurred on Sunday, January 10, trapping the 22 miners underground. Rescuers received two notes on January 17 and January 19, respectively, confirming that some of the miners were still alive.

The rescue effort has so far involved 633 rescuers, 407 machines, 25 ambulances and more than 80 medical staff, according to China Daily. While the blast occurred at around 2pm on January 10, it was not reported to emergency services until 8pm the following day. 

The delay in reporting led to the dismissal of Qixia party secretary Yao Xiuxia and Qixia city mayor Zhu Tao from their respective posts.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, as of press time. The cause of the blast remains unknown.

[Cover image via Xinhua]

Shandong Mining rescue

more news

First 5G Network Operational in Underground Mine in China

First 5G Network Operational in Underground Mine in China

5G hundreds of meters underground allows for a reliable exchange of data and reduces the risk of working in a dangerous environment.

200 Abandoned Pets Rescued in Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

200 Abandoned Pets Rescued in Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

An animal protection organization based in Wuhan has played a key role in both rescuing and feeding over 200 animals in the city.

This Bungee Jumping Swine Sums Up A Difficult Year for Pigs

This Bungee Jumping Swine Sums Up A Difficult Year for Pigs

Chinese netizens are up in arms after a video of a bungee-jumping pig at a tourist site in Southwest China surfaced online.

WATCH: Shanghai Shenhua Beat Shandong in Chinese FA Cup Final

Two titles in three years for the Blues.

6 More Chinese Provinces to Add Pilot Free Trade Zones

On Monday, China announced that six new pilot free trade zones (FTZs) will be established across the country.

'Everyone is Dead': Tencent Apologizes for Report of Mass Deaths in East China

The push notification stated that almost all of Shandong province’s nearly 99.5 million residents had been killed during Typhoon Lekima.

Southwest China Landslide Death Toll Rises to 42

The rescue operation ended at midnight on Sunday and a memorial service was held the following afternoon at the site of the landslide.

22 Arrested for Stealing ¥20 Million in Electricity to Mine Bitcoin in China

The police seized roughly 4,000 mining machines as a part of the investigation.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

We Tried McDonald's Roujiamo & They Should Leave It to the Pros

Ice & Snow Sculpture Festival and a Whole Lot More in Harbin

Shanghai Cases Rise to 6, Downtown Area Upgraded to Medium-Risk

3 New Cases in Shanghai: Downtown Areas Cordoned Off

The Logan R. Brouse Guide to F&B's Esoteric Lexicon

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Chinese-Congolese Singer Zhong Feifei on Competing on Reality TV and New Music

Chinese-Congolese Singer Zhong Feifei on Competing on Reality TV and New Music

Lay's Coffee Jelly Oolong Milk Tea Potato Chips Should Not Exist

Lay's Coffee Jelly Oolong Milk Tea Potato Chips Should Not Exist

This Week in History: China's 2008 Winter Storms

This Week in History: China's 2008 Winter Storms

Chili on Ice Cream? Yes! And More Fun Creations for McDonalds Members

Chili on Ice Cream? Yes! And More Fun Creations for McDonalds Members

11 Miners Rescued 14 Days After Gold Mine Explosion in China

11 Miners Rescued 14 Days After Gold Mine Explosion in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives