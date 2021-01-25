Chili on Ice Cream? Yes! And More Fun Creations for McDonalds Members

You can now try today’s limited-edition concoction at McDonald’s – the Spicy Sundae. It’s the newest one-day release from McDonald’s China, representing the ‘always-new’ and ‘always-on’ lifestyle of China’s young consumers. Endlessly shareable on social media, eating it is sure to be an interesting experience. It starts with McDonald’s classic vanilla soft-serve, then tops it off with Chinese chili sauce. Yes, that’s right, the same chili you add to your dumplings and noodles. And it’s only available for one day, while stocks last. With the heat of the sun and chill of the breeze, it might even whisk us away to a faraway beach. We can only hope!



This builds on McDonald’s stance as a fresh foodie brand, appealing to those seeking excitement and variety during these trying times. Only those registered as McDonald’s Members have access, and the Member’s Day Menu will feature a brand-new creation on a designated Monday of every month.

It’s well-known that McDonald’s menus vary from country to country, but it has found a unique kind of success in bringing Chinese flavors into its American fast-food menu. Many of its dishes exclusive to the China market might even be your favorite, like the trusty Sweet Taro Pie or the Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

[All images via McDonalds]

