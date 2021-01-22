Foldable AR Smart Glasses That Fit in Your Pocket

Here’s a new way to enjoy your favorite movies and games in ultimate privacy. MAD Gaze’s AR smart glasses, GLOW, come in six colors, weigh 92 grams and are even foldable. We had the chance to test these binocular mixed reality glasses out for ourselves and were impressed by the versatility of the product.

The glasses come with a Type-C cable that plugs into one arm, while the other end of the cable can plug into your phone (given it has a Type-C port, or you can just use an adapter). While wearing the glasses, you have a 45-degree field of view (FOV), which is the equivalent of watching a 90-inch screen, three meters away.

MAD Gaze has its own suite of apps and games compatible with the glasses, including educational and family content.

You might be thinking: will my eyes get tired? GLOW is designed to fit your interpupillary distance (IPD) to avoid fatigue or nausea.

This product is basically a personal cinema that fits in your pocket. When you put the glasses on, the image is projected straight ahead, so you can still look down or side to side.

RMB3,999 for a pair. Available on madgaze.com, Taobao, Suning and Jingdong.

[Cover image via MAD Gaze]