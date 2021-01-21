Hear Ridiculous Dating Stories and More on This China Podcast

From first dates to worst dates, love to lust, and everything in between, the Date Night China podcast celebrates and discusses dating in one of the most exciting countries in the world.



In their second season, hosts Nathan Williams, Rachel Weiss and Eleanor Boniface talk about dating in your friend circle, body positivity and mental health, interracial relationships, catfishing on Tinder and Tantan, as well as monogamy and open relationships in China.

Here’s a short clip from the show’s first episode of the second season (VPN off):

You can listen to Date Night China on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app. To learn more, scan their QR code in the poster below.

[Cover image via Date Night China]

