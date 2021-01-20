  1. home
Over 200 Million WeChat Users Limit Their Moments to 3 Days

By That's, January 20, 2021

You can learn a lot about someone by checking their WeChat Moments – and people are starting to notice. 

WeChat founder Zhang Xiaolong recently revealed some interesting statistics at the annual WeChat Open Class Pro event, including users preferred privacy settings. 

According to Zhang, more and more users are adjusting their WeChat Moments to three-day visibility (三天可见). 

Among WeChat’s billion-plus users, over 200 million have now opted for increased privacy. 

Sina Tech conducted a Weibo poll following the announcement that asked users about their privacy settings, with nearly one-third of respondents using the three-day rule. Another third said their Moments are all available to view.

