  1. home
  2. Articles

The Benefits of Biological Diversity in the City

By Isaac Cohen, January 14, 2021

0 0

When you live in a big city, you never expect (at least to the untrained eye) to find a wide variety of animals. Perhaps, depending on your home country, you expect to encounter the usual urban wildlife, like cats, rats, cockroaches, mosquitoes and maybe pigeons or doves. What most people just don’t realize, however, is that there are hundreds of different species coexisting with us in every single corner of our cities.

This is the case of the great city of Shenzhen, the place I have been calling home since 2017, and one that keeps surprising me on a daily basis.

During the past three years in Shenzhen, I have been able to observe and capture with my camera a total of 80 different bird species, including residents, like the common kingfisher, the great and common egret, the pond heron and the abundant bulbul, in addition to migratory ones like the spoonbill or the cormorant. I have also photographed 11 reptile species, like the garden lizard, the Chinese softshell turtle, and the red-necked keelback snake; six amphibian species including the Asiatic toad and the beautiful banded bullfrog; at least seven different fish species, like the Nile tilapia, six different species of mammals, including the domestic cat, the brown rat and the Pallas squirrel; and many invertebrates such as spiders, snails, crabs, butterflies, bees, flies, beetles, praying mantises, cockroaches, dragonflies and more.

WechatIMG139.jpg

These numbers are impressive and perhaps surprising, as a developed city growing at such a fast pace you’d think Shenzhen wouldn’t be able to accommodate such a level of diversity. Although as I told you before, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Shenzhen has many more reported species that could easily double my list. And yet, all of this is not enough to say that our urban ecosystem is or will ever be very stable, basically because the species are scattered around the city parks and the interactions between the different organisms are limited. Furthermore, to protect the biodiversity we have, it is crucial that as citizens and visitors of parks, we do our share to maintain the fragile city ecosystem.

In terms of ecology, the more interactions there are among different species and the more diverse an ecosystem is, the more stable it becomes – less likely to be negatively affected when one species is added or removed. My aim is to provide some insight into how important it is to protect biodiversity, not only in the city but in any and every ecosystem we find on our planet.

Biodiversity affects things you probably never imagined before, things you might find difficult to believe, but trust me, it does, and I will challenge your faith. What if I tell you that by having a wider variety of species among plants, bacteria, animals, and fungi, you can change the climate of the city? Let me explain with a very simple example. Think about an animal that feeds on grass, a herbivore, whose population is controlled by a predator. Now, if I remove that predator, the herbivore will feel free to reproduce and occupy as much space as it wants, consuming every available resource and affecting the abundance and diversity of plants, perhaps to a point where some plants completely disappear. The loss of plants will increase the amount of carbon dioxide in the environment and thus increase global warming.

Not yet impressed? Think about the recent events with the COVID-19, which is just one of the multiple viruses that exist in nature. One of the most important reasons they do not cause pandemics all over the planet is biodiversity. The more species we have, the more dynamic an ecosystem is thanks to a higher possibility of interactions and therefore the more control there is over pests and diseases. Also, the more genetic variation there is among individuals of the same species, the more chance there is of defeating a disease, due to a natural selection process where the resistant individuals will prevail over those affected by the disease.

WechatIMG138.jpg

Biodiversity also influences the food we consume, as many plants depend on their interactions with animals in order to reproduce, either through pollination by bees or birds, or the spreading of seeds by animals. The latter requires plants to be digested by a mammal (such as a bat) or a bird in order to help them sprout, so by reducing animal diversity, we are also sentencing those plants to death and with them, we lose all of the potential benefits they could offer us in the future.

It is, then, of great importance to help protect and maintain a great range of biological diversity in our city and on our planet in order to enjoy better and more balanced ecosystems and a greater quality of life. It is also very important to keep animal populations balanced. What does that mean? Well, basically it means that we need to maintain balanced numbers among the species in the ecosystem. One predator controls a specific number of preys, so we need to have more frogs than snakes in order to keep the balance, but that doesn’t mean we can go killing snakes at will because that would cause the population of frogs to grow to a level that could not be controlled anymore.

So it is our job and it is in our power to behave responsibly, to consider the needs of our ecosystem and to give back to nature a bit of what we have been taking from it. Let’s work together to preserve the balance and protect all species around us, whether it is a mushroom, tree, shrub, flower, bird, frog, or even a snake; don’t kill them, don’t take them with you, don’t destroy their habitat, respect animals and plants the way you respect people and always remember, we are talking about our home and the place we are leaving for our children’s future.

Isaac Cohen holds a BS in Biology, Ed.S Pedagogy and M.S Continental Hydrobiological Resources and is based in Shenzhen. Follow him on Instagram at @cohenwildlife.

[All images via Isaac Cohen]

Environment Shenzhen

more news

Shenzhen Extends Quarantine Policy to 21 Days for Overseas Arrivals

Shenzhen Extends Quarantine Policy to 21 Days for Overseas Arrivals

Travel is not getting any easier.

Shenzhen Plans to Add 1 Million Students by 2025

Shenzhen Plans to Add 1 Million Students by 2025

It is estimated that more than 50,000 teachers will be recruited in the next five years.

WATCH: Fully Driverless AutoX Robotaxis Cruise Around Shenzhen

WATCH: Fully Driverless AutoX Robotaxis Cruise Around Shenzhen

No safety drivers or remote operators.

Self-Driving Bus Pilots in Shenzhen

Passengers can swipe their palm to board as the vehicle is equipped with a 'palm print recognition system.'

President Xi Jinping Heads to Shenzhen for 40th Anniversary Celebration

Much to celebrate this year.

That's 2020 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shenzhen

We are delighted to announce that the fourth annual That's National Hospitality Awards will be held in Shenzhen.

Shenzhen Becomes 1st Chinese City with Full 5G Coverage

Superfast speed, low latency.

Supermarket Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Shenzhen

A staff member at Hema Supermarket (IBC Mall branch) in Shenzhen’s Luohu district and close contacts were diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why Winter is the Most Polluted Time of Year in China

15 Tricks to Keep Your Apartment Warm During the Winter in China

Fascinating Photos Capture 30 Years of Dramatic Change in Shanghai’s Pudong

What is China’s New 14+7 Day Extended Quarantine Policy?

You May Need to Quarantine for 21 Days in Beijing

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Records First Coronavirus Death Since May as Cases Soar

China Records First Coronavirus Death Since May as Cases Soar

This Day in History: Anna May Wong's Shanghai Express

This Day in History: Anna May Wong's Shanghai Express

The Benefits of Biological Diversity in the City

The Benefits of Biological Diversity in the City

International Students’ Quest to Return to China Amid Covid Crisis

International Students’ Quest to Return to China Amid Covid Crisis

You Now Need to Register Your Health Status to Get a Car in Beijing

You Now Need to Register Your Health Status to Get a Car in Beijing

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives