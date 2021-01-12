You Now Need to Register Your Health Status to Get a Car in Beijing

Beijing has recently tightened rules for using taxi and ride-hailing platforms to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.



It comes after a driver in Beijing’s Shunyi district was found to be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. Shunyi has recently seen a cluster of new infections with some areas declared as medium-risk. The driver had come into contact with 144 passengers, all of whom have been contacted.

Passengers who use taxi and ride-hailing platforms in the capital are now required to register their health status via an app. Failure to do so could result in refusal of service.

China’s ride-hailing giant Didi was recently fined RMB1.07 million by Beijing’s traffic regulator after several drivers tested positive for COVID-19.

There were also reports that drivers failed to adequately disinfect their vehicles, didn’t provide proper ventilation, failed to wear masks correctly and allowed passengers to not wear masks.

