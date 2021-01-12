  1. home
  2. Articles

You Now Need to Register Your Health Status to Get a Car in Beijing

By Alistair Baker-Brian, January 12, 2021

0 0

Beijing has recently tightened rules for using taxi and ride-hailing platforms to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It comes after a driver in Beijing’s Shunyi district was found to be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. Shunyi has recently seen a cluster of new infections with some areas declared as medium-risk. The driver had come into contact with 144 passengers, all of whom have been contacted. 

Passengers who use taxi and ride-hailing platforms in the capital are now required to register their health status via an app. Failure to do so could result in refusal of service. 

China’s ride-hailing giant Didi was recently fined RMB1.07 million by Beijing’s traffic regulator after several drivers tested positive for COVID-19. 

There were also reports that drivers failed to adequately disinfect their vehicles, didn’t provide proper ventilation, failed to wear masks correctly and allowed passengers to not wear masks.

READ MORE: Didi Fined ¥1 Million After Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

[Cover image via Pexels]

Beijing Didi Chuxing Covid-19 shunyi

more news

International Students’ Quest to Return to China Amid Covid Crisis

International Students’ Quest to Return to China Amid Covid Crisis

China is typically home to just under 500,000 international students annually.

UPDATE: WHO Let the Dogs out on the COVID-19 Origins

UPDATE: WHO Let the Dogs out on the COVID-19 Origins

A team of international scientists will depart for Wuhan in early January to investigate the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Didi Fined ¥1 Million After Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

Didi Fined ¥1 Million After Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

In recent months Didi and other ride-hailing platforms appear to have taken a more lax approach to epidemic control measures.

You May Need to Quarantine for 21 Days in Beijing

An announcement by the Beijing Information Office on January 5 gave a clear picture of what the '14+7' quarantine policy will entail.

China Sees Biggest Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since July

Among the 63 new confirmed cases, 52 were locally transmitted and 11 were imported.

Who Has Priority for China's COVID-19 Vaccine?

The Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine will first be available to nine priority groups.

I Went Skiing at a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Resort

We spent three days at a resort called Yunding.

Beijing Seniors Won't Need Smartphones to Show Health Codes Anymore

​Beijing is piloting a scheme which will allow the city’s elderly residents to show their health code without a smartphone.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why Winter is the Most Polluted Time of Year in China

15 Tricks to Keep Your Apartment Warm During the Winter in China

Fascinating Photos Capture 30 Years of Dramatic Change in Shanghai’s Pudong

What is China’s New 14+7 Day Extended Quarantine Policy?

China Sees Biggest Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since July

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

International Students’ Quest to Return to China Amid Covid Crisis

International Students’ Quest to Return to China Amid Covid Crisis

You Now Need to Register Your Health Status to Get a Car in Beijing

You Now Need to Register Your Health Status to Get a Car in Beijing

4 Ways to Say 'You're Funny' in Chinese

4 Ways to Say 'You're Funny' in Chinese

This Day in History: Google Announces Exit from China Market

This Day in History: Google Announces Exit from China Market

Didi Fined ¥1 Million After Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

Didi Fined ¥1 Million After Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives