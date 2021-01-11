Didi Fined ¥1 Million After Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

Beijing’s traffic regulator recently fined ride-hailing platform Didi RMB1.07 million after multiple Didi drivers tested positive for coronavirus.



The Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport said Didi and its subsidiary app Huaxiaozhu violated 96 and 12 epidemic control measures, respectively. Huaxiaozhu was fined RMB340,000 for violating anti-epidemic measures.

Drivers have been called out for inadequate disinfection and poor ventilation inside their vehicles. In addition, authorities said drivers have failed to wear masks correctly and have allowed passengers not to wear masks.

According to Global Times, Huaxiaozhu had its services suspended one week after three drivers in Beijing tested positive for COVID-19. Didi plans on testing 9,000 Didi and Huaxiaozhu drivers each day.

At the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, Didi provided masks, disinfectants and protective gear to drivers in 185 Chinese cities. Protective sheet barriers were also installed between the driver and passengers.

However, in recent months Didi and other ride-hailing platforms appear to have taken a more lax approach to epidemic control measures, resulting in new COVID-19 cases.

[Cover image via Didi Chuxing]