  1. home
  2. Articles

Didi Fined ¥1 Million After Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

By That's, January 11, 2021

0 0

Beijing’s traffic regulator recently fined ride-hailing platform Didi RMB1.07 million after multiple Didi drivers tested positive for coronavirus.

The Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport said Didi and its subsidiary app Huaxiaozhu violated 96 and 12 epidemic control measures, respectively. Huaxiaozhu was fined RMB340,000 for violating anti-epidemic measures.

Drivers have been called out for inadequate disinfection and poor ventilation inside their vehicles. In addition, authorities said drivers have failed to wear masks correctly and have allowed passengers not to wear masks.

According to Global Times, Huaxiaozhu had its services suspended one week after three drivers in Beijing tested positive for COVID-19. Didi plans on testing 9,000 Didi and Huaxiaozhu drivers each day.

At the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, Didi provided masks, disinfectants and protective gear to drivers in 185 Chinese cities. Protective sheet barriers were also installed between the driver and passengers. 

However, in recent months Didi and other ride-hailing platforms appear to have taken a more lax approach to epidemic control measures, resulting in new COVID-19 cases.

READ MORE: How China's Mobility Companies Can Mitigate Disease Outbreaks

[Cover image via Didi Chuxing]

Didi Chuxing Coronavirus Covid-19

more news

UPDATE: WHO Let the Dogs out on the COVID-19 Origins

UPDATE: WHO Let the Dogs out on the COVID-19 Origins

A team of international scientists will depart for Wuhan in early January to investigate the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak.

China Sees Biggest Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since July

China Sees Biggest Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since July

Among the 63 new confirmed cases, 52 were locally transmitted and 11 were imported.

Who Has Priority for China's COVID-19 Vaccine?

Who Has Priority for China's COVID-19 Vaccine?

The Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine will first be available to nine priority groups.

Greenwave's David Wang on COVID-19 and Winter Health Problems in Beijing

We caught up with general manager David Wang who talked about Greenwave’s history, the effects of the pandemic on Greenwave and how to combat winter health problems in Beijing.

China Begins Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines Around the World

Provinces and some other countries are ordering and receiving shipments of domestically produced COVID-19 vaccines as the world prepares a mass-vaccination.

China Tests Millions for COVID-19 after New Cases Discovered

Chinese health authorities have ramped up their COVID-19 prevention measures

New COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Chinese Mainland

In recent days, cases have been reported in Shanghai, Tianjin, Anhui and Yunnan.

UPDATE: New Local COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Shanghai

A baggage handler at Shanghai Pudong International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why Winter is the Most Polluted Time of Year in China

15 Tricks to Keep Your Apartment Warm During the Winter in China

Fascinating Photos Capture 30 Years of Dramatic Change in Shanghai’s Pudong

What is China’s New 14+7 Day Extended Quarantine Policy?

China Sees Biggest Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since July

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 Ways to Say 'You're Funny' in Chinese

4 Ways to Say 'You're Funny' in Chinese

Didi Fined ¥1 Million After Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

Didi Fined ¥1 Million After Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

Sex, Drugs & Bank Jobs: New Paul French Drama Peking Noir

Sex, Drugs & Bank Jobs: New Paul French Drama Peking Noir

This Day in History: Google Announces Exit from China Market

This Day in History: Google Announces Exit from China Market

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives