  1. home
  2. Articles

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

By Alistair Baker-Brian, January 11, 2021

0 0

Travel during Chinese Spring Festival is not advised in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19. 

The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, a task force which coordinates China’s anti-epidemic response, issued several recommendations to help ensure people stay safe during the holiday period. 

Liu Kezhi, director of the Market Management Department at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said non-essential travel should be avoided, especially to overseas destinations and to medium- and high-risk areas within China.  

Other key recommendations include holding virtual gatherings, limiting family meals and face-to-face gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoiding face-to-face gatherings with anyone showing coronavirus symptoms. 

Chinese Spring Festival is often referred to as the ‘largest annual human migration,’ with many people from all over the Chinese mainland returning to their hometowns and traveling to scenic spots. 

A recent wave of COVID-19 infections across China has led to a tightening of anti-epidemic measures, especially in Hebei province where a spike in infections led to the lockdown of the capital Shijiazhuang. 

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections. Spring Festival 2020 saw a 50% drop in travel as COVID-19 began to take hold across China. Spring festival 2021 will also likely be no ordinary holiday.  

[Cover Image via @梦想评论员/Weibo]

Covid-19 Chinese New Year spring festival

more news

New COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Chinese Mainland

New COVID-19 Cases Reported Across Chinese Mainland

In recent days, cases have been reported in Shanghai, Tianjin, Anhui and Yunnan.

7 Chinese Winners in Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020

7 Chinese Winners in Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2020

Who made the grade at the annual competition?

Chinese Internet Reacts to Trump Testing Positive for COVID-19

Chinese Internet Reacts to Trump Testing Positive for COVID-19

The news has been heavily trending on Chinese social media, with nearly 400 million views and 220,000 comments on Weibo.

Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready by December

Pressure is mounting on governments and vaccine makers to deliver a successful candidate.

Chinese Airlines Upgrade Meals as COVID-19 Cases Fall

Chicken or fish?

David Sun Shares How Chinese Hotels Adapted at Height of COVID-19

BTG Homeinns Hotels (Group) Co., Ltd. CEO David Sun shares with us how hotels adapt during tough situations.

Chinese Airline Flight Suspended After 6 COVID-19 Cases Onboard

The suspension of the flight route is in reference to the 'circuit breaker' policy.

COVID-19 Vaccine Successful on Monkeys, Chinese Study Shows

Beijing-based Sinovac started phase I clinical trials in Jiangsu province, and phase II studies may begin in mid-May.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why Winter is the Most Polluted Time of Year in China

15 Tricks to Keep Your Apartment Warm During the Winter in China

Fascinating Photos Capture 30 Years of Dramatic Change in Shanghai’s Pudong

What is China’s New 14+7 Day Extended Quarantine Policy?

China Sees Biggest Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since July

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 Ways to Say 'You're Funny' in Chinese

4 Ways to Say 'You're Funny' in Chinese

Didi Fined ¥1 Million After Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

Didi Fined ¥1 Million After Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

Sex, Drugs & Bank Jobs: New Paul French Drama Peking Noir

Sex, Drugs & Bank Jobs: New Paul French Drama Peking Noir

This Day in History: Google Announces Exit from China Market

This Day in History: Google Announces Exit from China Market

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives