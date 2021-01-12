  1. home
4 Ways to Say 'You're Funny' in Chinese

By That's, January 12, 2021

Mandarin Mumbles is a monthly column that takes a quick look at different topics of one of the world’s most difficult languages to learn.

Sometimes when your friends make you laugh you want to compliment them because you’re a human being with feelings. In case you find yourself in a cackling fit, here are a few different ways to say ‘you’re funny’ on a more personal level: 

你真逗
Nǐ zhēn dòu

你真搞笑
Nǐ hěn gǎoxiào

你真有趣
Nǐ zhēn yǒuqù

你很有意思
Nǐ hěn yǒu yìsi

To learn more fun phrases from the AOE ChinEase team, scan the QR code:

image.png

For more Mandarin Mumbles click here.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Mandarin Mumbles Chinese language

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

