4 Ways to Say 'You're Funny' in Chinese

Mandarin Mumbles is a monthly column that takes a quick look at different topics of one of the world’s most difficult languages to learn.
Sometimes when your friends make you laugh you want to compliment them because you’re a human being with feelings. In case you find yourself in a cackling fit, here are a few different ways to say ‘you’re funny’ on a more personal level:
你真逗
Nǐ zhēn dòu
你真搞笑
Nǐ hěn gǎoxiào
你真有趣
Nǐ zhēn yǒuqù
你很有意思
Nǐ hěn yǒu yìsi
[Cover image via Unsplash]
