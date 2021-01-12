4 Ways to Say 'You're Funny' in Chinese

Mandarin Mumbles is a monthly column that takes a quick look at different topics of one of the world’s most difficult languages to learn.

Sometimes when your friends make you laugh you want to compliment them because you’re a human being with feelings. In case you find yourself in a cackling fit, here are a few different ways to say ‘you’re funny’ on a more personal level:



你真逗

Nǐ zhēn dòu

你真搞笑

Nǐ hěn gǎoxiào

你真有趣

Nǐ zhēn yǒuqù

你很有意思

Nǐ hěn yǒu yìsi

