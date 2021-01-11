  1. home
  2. Articles

Sex, Drugs & Bank Jobs: New Paul French Drama Peking Noir

By Ned Kelly, January 11, 2021

1 0

Paul French, author of New York Times bestseller Midnight in Peking and Old Shanghai gangland epic City of Devils, has once again delved into the murky underworld of Old Peking. Peking Noir, a drama written by Sarah Wooley, sees him on the trail of the enigmatic Shura Giraldi, mysterious and mercurial legend of the Beijing Badlands. We've had a listen (twice, actually) and cannot recommend it highly enough. Here's the official blurb:

Shura Giraldi, someone else insisted on the exact opposite. Shura was handsome and beautiful; Shura was kind and good, Shura was exploitative and evil. Shura was just another struggling White Russian refugee trying to get by in 1930s China; Shura was the heart and brains of a gang that ran clubs, sex workers, illicit booze and drugs, when not robbing banks and stealing gems to fence in Shanghai. Shura loved ballet and cabaret, creating the Shura Giraldi Dance Troupe that topped the bill at all the best Peking nightclubs.

Shura sometimes presented as male and sometimes as female. When passing as a man Shura bound his breasts tightly and wore a sharp tailored suit; when she was a woman she wore startlingly colored robes, both Chinese-style cheongsam and Western dresses, letting her raven hair flow loose, said witnesses. Shura had added an incredibly massive layer of confusion and obfuscation to anyone looking by changing gender. Switching for anonymity, for commercial gain or criminal advantage, for love, for a whim.

Paul French is a historian and writer who focuses on China in the first half of the 20th century. He's been on Shura’s trail for 15 years, digging through the paper records and archives in half a dozen countries in an attempt to get to grips with the enigma that was Shura. This story, a product of that tireless research, is full of truths, but like an old jigsaw brought down from the attic after decades, there are many pieces missing. So we're using drama, written by Sarah Wooley, to conjure and join the dots of Shura’s story, and go in search of a lost life and a forgotten world.

The search will take us from a Russian far east in violent revolution, to the chaos of the mass emigration of the White Russians, to the crowded hutongs of Peking; from that city’s nightclubs and cabarets, to the casinos of Shanghai; from a China wracked by rampaging warlordism, invaded by Japan, and then fighting its own civil war that culminated in its own revolution. 

Shura saw it all; Shura lived through it all; Shura, in part, explains it all.

Listen to Peking Noir right here or scan the QR code below. It is also available on Spotify and iTunes.

frame.png

For more Paul French, click here.

Paul French History podcast

more news

This Day in History: Google Announces Exit from China Market

This Day in History: Google Announces Exit from China Market

Google's China-based google.cn search webpage, launched in 2006, had a turbulent time operating on the Chinese mainland.

This Day in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Ad

This Day in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Ad

The ad men follow on from the mad men.

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

Statistics released in 2010 show at least 273,400 were killed by the earthquake in Gansu, with Haiyuan losing 73,604 people, nearly half of the county’s entire population.

This Day in History: Nelson Mandela's Changing Relationship with China

South African leader's close links with the Middle Kingdom.

This Day in History: The Discovery of Peking Man

And its mysterious disappearance in World War II...

This Day in History: China’s First KFC Opens by Tiananmen Square

On November 12, 1987, KFC made its debut in China near Qianmen in Beijing.

Journey to Cretaceous China in New Episode of China Untold Podcast

For this episode of China Untold, host Matt Bossons introduces you to Qianzhousaurus and the people studying it.

This Week in History: The Birth of Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

To this day, more than 150 years after his birth, Sun is one of the most revered political figures among Chinese people.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why Winter is the Most Polluted Time of Year in China

15 Tricks to Keep Your Apartment Warm During the Winter in China

Fascinating Photos Capture 30 Years of Dramatic Change in Shanghai’s Pudong

What is China’s New 14+7 Day Extended Quarantine Policy?

China Sees Biggest Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since July

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 Ways to Say 'You're Funny' in Chinese

4 Ways to Say 'You're Funny' in Chinese

Didi Fined ¥1 Million After Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

Didi Fined ¥1 Million After Drivers Test Positive for COVID-19

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

Sex, Drugs & Bank Jobs: New Paul French Drama Peking Noir

Sex, Drugs & Bank Jobs: New Paul French Drama Peking Noir

This Day in History: Google Announces Exit from China Market

This Day in History: Google Announces Exit from China Market

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives