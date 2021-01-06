Horoscopes: January 2021

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Capricorn

12.22-1.20

This month you’re up for a little adventure. If you’re based in Beijing, stroll through a hutong you’ve never been to before. Living in Shanghai? In that case, pick one of the less popular water towns to explore. For those down south, there are plenty of great hills for an afternoon hike.

Aquarius

1.21-2.19

You should be extra cautious in January. With little clusters of COVID-19 cases being reported now and then across the country, you don’t want to find yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time. If it happens, be sure to have some whiskey and crackers on hand.

Pisces

2.20-3.20

Every New Year’s resolution, your friend says she’s going to be more active, but with Netflix, she hardly leaves the apartment. Invite her out for weekly badminton matches – that way you don’t have to hear her complain about another failed resolution.

Aries

3.21-4.20

You’re not satisfied with your job anymore and you’re looking for a way out. It’s best not to waste any more time – after all, you’re ultimately responsible for where your career takes you. Get that resume in order, your next chapter awaits!

Taurus

4.21-5.21

The past year was too crazy and you’re ready to get off to a fresh new start in 2021. Kick-off the New Year by picking up a new hobby. Start a balcony garden or buy a cookbook of an unfamiliar cuisine. Or better yet, do both and add those fresh herbs into new culinary creations.

Gemini

5.22-6.21

You’re looking to carry over newfound success from last year. Remember not to take your foot off the pedal, and avoid getting into any partnerships (business or romance) with Virgos. You’ll thank us later.

Cancer

6.22-7.22

It’s time to call up a few of your friends that you’ve lost touch with since you moved to the Middle Kingdom. There’s a good chance they’re going through some stuff and would be excited to hear from you. Just be prepared to listen though, everyone likes to talk about themselves.

Leo

7.23-8.23

Sleeping has been a difficult task, as of late. Try changing up your nighttime routine by listening to audio recordings of Milton Friedman discussing the distribution of income. Or rather, talk with your doctor about taking melatonin supplements.









Virgo

8.24-9.23

There’s someone that you have a crush on, and it’s obvious they feel the same way. You can play the waiting game, but this time get a little outside your comfort zone and make the first move.

Libra

9.24-10.23

After we recommended last month that you purchase a second-hand e-bike, you actually did and it ended poorly. Instead, invest in some top-notch footwear – you’ll notice a pep in your step.

Scorpio

10.24-11.22

Start the New Year by creating a new income source. You’ve got all these ideas ready to put to use, start slow and see where you can take it. Next thing you know, you’ll be livestreaming your product on Singles’ Day 2021.

Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

Everyone is talking about whether to travel or not for the Chinese New Year. If you have itchy feet, then head to Guizhou. We hear the beer taps are always flowing like Huangguoshu Waterfall. Just steer clear of the ‘Lebao’ mafia – they’re bad news.

