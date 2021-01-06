  1. home
  2. Articles

Cold Wave May Bring Lowest Temperatures This Winter in China

By Ryan Gandolfo, January 6, 2021

0 0

On Tuesday, the China Meteorological Administration issued its first cold wave of 2021, which is expected to bring the lowest temperatures this winter season.

There has been chatter about this winter season being one of the coldest in recent memory, and it certainly will feel that way from today through to the end of the weekend.

Here is the weather forecast for what to expect in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen:

Beijing

Beijing.png
Image via The Weather Channel

Shanghai

Shanghai.png
Image via The Weather Channel

Guangzhou

Guangzhou.png
Image via The Weather Channel

Shenzhen

Shenzhen.png
Image via The Weather Channel

Perhaps a look back at a couple of China’s coldest winters over the last two decades will warm you up.

In 2013, a bone-chilling winter led to Chinese regions recording their lowest average temperatures in over 40 years. 

The Chinese national meteorological agency blamed the frigid air on polar fronts caused by global warming, as cited by Live Science. China’s average temperature that winter was a staggering minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

In 2008, historically cold winter storms affected China’s southern and central regions. Xinhua reported in late February that the winter storm events, which started on January 25 and dissipated on February 6, were responsible for at least 129 deaths.

Some Chinese cities were left without power and running water, with Chenzhou in Hunan province being one of the cities worst affected by the storm. 

blackout-china.jpg
A family having dinner during a blackout in Chenzhou. Image via China.org.cn

OperationBlessing2008_Power.jpg
Chenzhou power lines. Image via Operation Blessing China

Here’s an excerpt from Chengzhou.org describing the city’s paralyzed state due to the winter storm in late January 2008:

“The epicenter of this rare storm was focused on our beloved city, Chenzhou. Heavy layers of ice pulled down not only power lines, but entire electrical towers, leaving the city without electricity.  The city’s lack of electrical power shut down the city’s supply of drinkable water and closed down all transportation services.”

The winter freeze occurred right around Chinese New Year, which left millions of travelers stranded in China while local governments cajoled people to stay in their respective cities, according to Reuters. 

In addition to relief efforts by the Chinese government, the country also received millions of yuan in foreign (Mongolia, Singapore, Syria and the US) and interior (Hong Kong and Macao) aid.

Remember to stay warm and up-to-date on the weather forecast in the coming weeks.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Cold Weather winter China

more news

China Sees Biggest Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since July

China Sees Biggest Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since July

Among the 63 new confirmed cases, 52 were locally transmitted and 11 were imported.

Explainer: Why Winter is the Most Polluted Time of Year in China

Explainer: Why Winter is the Most Polluted Time of Year in China

’Tis the season for pollution and facemasks.

China to Allow Foreign Scientists to Use World's Largest Radio Telescope

China to Allow Foreign Scientists to Use World's Largest Radio Telescope

China will begin accepting applications from foreign researchers to use FAST satellite.

Your Guide to Getting Lasik Eye Surgery in China

Medical tourism at its best.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Who Has Priority for China's COVID-19 Vaccine?

The Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine will first be available to nine priority groups.

I Went Skiing at a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Resort

We spent three days at a resort called Yunding.

The State of Surfing in Sanya, the Hawaii of China

The southernmost city on the island province of Hainan is more than just glitzy resorts.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why Winter is the Most Polluted Time of Year in China

This Day in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Ad

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Your Guide to Getting Lasik Eye Surgery in China

I Went Skiing at a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Resort

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

You May Need to Quarantine for 21 Days in Beijing

You May Need to Quarantine for 21 Days in Beijing

China Sees Biggest Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since July

China Sees Biggest Rise in Daily COVID-19 Cases Since July

Horoscopes: January 2021

Horoscopes: January 2021

Explainer: Why Winter is the Most Polluted Time of Year in China

Explainer: Why Winter is the Most Polluted Time of Year in China

Cold Wave May Bring Lowest Temperatures This Winter in China

Cold Wave May Bring Lowest Temperatures This Winter in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives