Cold Wave May Bring Lowest Temperatures This Winter in China

On Tuesday, the China Meteorological Administration issued its first cold wave of 2021, which is expected to bring the lowest temperatures this winter season.

There has been chatter about this winter season being one of the coldest in recent memory, and it certainly will feel that way from today through to the end of the weekend.

Here is the weather forecast for what to expect in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen:

Beijing



Shanghai



Guangzhou



Shenzhen



Perhaps a look back at a couple of China’s coldest winters over the last two decades will warm you up.

In 2013, a bone-chilling winter led to Chinese regions recording their lowest average temperatures in over 40 years.

The Chinese national meteorological agency blamed the frigid air on polar fronts caused by global warming, as cited by Live Science. China’s average temperature that winter was a staggering minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

In 2008, historically cold winter storms affected China’s southern and central regions. Xinhua reported in late February that the winter storm events, which started on January 25 and dissipated on February 6, were responsible for at least 129 deaths.

Some Chinese cities were left without power and running water, with Chenzhou in Hunan province being one of the cities worst affected by the storm.



Here’s an excerpt from Chengzhou.org describing the city’s paralyzed state due to the winter storm in late January 2008:

“The epicenter of this rare storm was focused on our beloved city, Chenzhou. Heavy layers of ice pulled down not only power lines, but entire electrical towers, leaving the city without electricity. The city’s lack of electrical power shut down the city’s supply of drinkable water and closed down all transportation services.”

The winter freeze occurred right around Chinese New Year, which left millions of travelers stranded in China while local governments cajoled people to stay in their respective cities, according to Reuters.

In addition to relief efforts by the Chinese government, the country also received millions of yuan in foreign (Mongolia, Singapore, Syria and the US) and interior (Hong Kong and Macao) aid.

Remember to stay warm and up-to-date on the weather forecast in the coming weeks.

