  1. home
  2. Articles

I Went Skiing at a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Resort

By Aron Solomons, January 4, 2021

0 0

Reader Reports is a new series where That’s readers share worthwhile stories of their time in the Middle Kingdom.

With all the drama around the “will they, won’t they” of hosting the Tokyo Olympics, it is quietly slipping under the radar that the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is in just over a year. Beijing is actually set to be the first city to host both the Winter and Summer Games.

The primary site for snow sports is a Hebei province district called Chongli, just one hour northwest of Beijing (take the train to Taizicheng). 

I was initially skeptical when a friend invited me to check it out, having always heard skiing/snowboarding near Beijing was both crowded and had a distinct lack of a critically important ingredient – snow. But, after watching a couple of Douyin videos showing an actual mountain with snow on it, I swapped my plans of doing absolutely nothing and tagged along.

yili_advert.jpegFrom billboards...

chogli_quare.jpeg

... to parks, the whole Chongli district is getting ready!

We spent three days at a resort called Yunding (for some reason called Genting in English). It has a mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced runs. Overall, the slope quality was much higher than I expected, and everything is really well connected with recently completed lifts. A personal favorite was Moon Chaser, a really nice intermediate run that went from the top all the way to the main resort hub.

view_top.jpegNot a bad view for a place with “no snow” – top of the slope at the Ji Hua Pavilion.

On_the_slope.jpegTaking a break on the Moon Chaser – an intermediate run.

The resort is best suited for intermediate skiers/boarders. This is for two reasons. At one end of the spectrum, skiing is still quite new to China, so there are a lot more beginners than other levels. This means the beginner slopes are by far the busiest. 

My friend – who was a beginner – had to do a lot of navigating around kids on school trips. My advice for beginners is to learn the basics at an indoor place so that when you are on the mountain you can avoid these more crowded areas.

lads_on_slope.jpegNick had never snowboarded before, but we took him up the chair lift to escape beginners.

At the other end, there is no off-piste. Most advanced boarders and skiers I know spend very little time on the actual slopes, preferring to carve their own routes in the powder. A lot of the snow here is from snow cannons, and all the focus is on making the slopes nice. There are also fences all along the slopes stopping people from making their own routes. 

One afternoon, I was feeling cheeky and tried to carve my path before being shouted at by snow baoan. If you are the type of person that finds on-piste boring, then this place is not for you. One nice thing was that the advanced routes are basically empty, so you are able to get some real speed without the risk of finding out whether your health insurance covers snow sports. 

view_top_2.jpegThe red fences on both sides of the slopes and snow baoan keep you from going off-piste.

Snow sports are expensive wherever you go. They have expensive ‘Ski Out’ hotel rooms, which are also often sold out. Buying stuff on the site itself is also not cheap; renting the gear is RMB280 a day, and the pass is RMB269-399, depending on if it is a weekend or not. There are, however, enough cheap places by the resort to eat and drink, including a KFC (we went twice).

Fortunately, there are more budget-friendly alternatives for rentals and accommodation. After getting screwed on the first day, we rented our gear from a shop in the city for RMB80 each for two days. We also stayed in the city at a place called Rongchen. 

Obviously, it is not as convenient as being able to wake up and ski out your front door, but getting to the resort only takes 30 minutes by taxi.

KFC_pads.jpegWe're not sure what made us happier, KFC...

funny_pads.jpeg
... or the new trend of stuffed animal ski protection.

The city itself has lots of great restaurants, including the spectacularly named Bad Ass Lamb Hot Pot.

bad_ass_lamb.jpegBad Ass Lamb Hot Pot was...

bad_ass_lamb_2.jpeg... ‘bad ass’.

Overall, considering our very low expectations I was very pleasantly surprised. Given the rise of a new strain of COVID, you could do a lot worse if you need your snow fix this winter but don’t fancy leaving China. 

One final tip would be to go during the week if you can because it is much less crowded. We boarded Monday through Wednesday and that was more than enough time. All the staff told us it was rammed on the weekends. You can also stay up-to-date on what is open with Yunding Resort’s WeChat Mini Program.

READ MORE: Where to Ski in Beijing Without Breaking The Bank

Click here for more stories my Aron Solomons

[All images by Aron Solomons for That’s]

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Aron Solomons skiing Snow

more news

Beijing Seniors Won't Need Smartphones to Show Health Codes Anymore

Beijing Seniors Won't Need Smartphones to Show Health Codes Anymore

​Beijing is piloting a scheme which will allow the city’s elderly residents to show their health code without a smartphone.

Greenwave's David Wang on COVID-19 and Winter Health Problems in Beijing

Greenwave's David Wang on COVID-19 and Winter Health Problems in Beijing

We caught up with general manager David Wang who talked about Greenwave’s history, the effects of the pandemic on Greenwave and how to combat winter health problems in Beijing.

Did This Grandpa Ride a Roller Coaster 8,000 Times in Beijing?

Did This Grandpa Ride a Roller Coaster 8,000 Times in Beijing?

The 70 year-old man says he has ridden the Extreme Rusher roller coaster 2,400 times this year alone.

Looted Treasure Returned to Beijing's Old Summer Palace

The iconic horse-head bronze statue will be displayed permanently in the Zhengjue Temple of the Old Summer Palace.

5G Pedestrian Street Opens on Guangzhou's Beijing Lu

The major renovation project is part of wider plans for Guangzhou to become an international consumption hub.

Beijing Restarts 8 Direct International Flights

As life on the ground continues to get back to normal in China, life in the air is slowly taking off once again.

Universal Studios Beijing Set to Open Next Spring

The recent update confirms that the park is still on track for its big debut next May.

DIY Cassette Label Nugget Records Opens New Nightlife Venue in Beijing

The unique record label is breathing life back into Beijing’s music scene with a newly opened music venue and cafe.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Ad

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Your Guide to Getting Lasik Eye Surgery in China

China Travel Trends in 2020

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Who Has Priority for China's COVID-19 Vaccine?

Who Has Priority for China's COVID-19 Vaccine?

This Chinese City Saves the Most Money

This Chinese City Saves the Most Money

I Went Skiing at a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Resort

I Went Skiing at a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Resort

The State of Surfing in Sanya, the Hawaii of China

The State of Surfing in Sanya, the Hawaii of China

This Day in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Ad

This Day in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Ad

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives