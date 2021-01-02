  1. home
Half Of China’s Population Overweight According To Report

By Alistair Baker-Brian, January 2, 2021

A report released on December 23 by China’s National Health Commission has suggested that just over half of the country’s adults are overweight, reports Sixth Tone.  

This compares to research carried out in 2002 which showed that 23% of adults were overweight and 17% were obese. Those figures are now 34.3% and 16.4% respectively. 

The report studied 600 million people across 31 provincial-level regions between 2015 and 2019.

The alarming figures have been linked to an increase in chronic disease. Experts have blamed a number of factors including an increase in people eating out at restaurants where excess oil and salt is used, as well as poor diet and a lack of exercise.

The report has prompted the commission to plan a national nutritional plan along with programs to help curb obesity in children. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Obesity Health

