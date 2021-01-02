Where to Ski in Beijing Without Breaking The Bank

The skiing season has already arrived in China. Shelling out on a long ski excursion to Xinjiang, Chongli or Changbai Mountain may not be an option for everyone. So for those living in or paying a visit to Beijing, here are five skiing trips which won’t break the bank.

(Image via Dazhong Dianping)



Arguably one of the more popular Beijing skiing destinations, Nanshan offers everything from beginner slopes to more adventurous courses. Ticket prices range from RMB195 to RMB588. The only downside is that Nanshan will likely be crowded, especially at peak times as it is one of the city’s more well-known ski resorts.

How to get there: Take the 980 bus from Dongzhimen transport hub (东直门枢纽站) to Miyun Xidaqiao (密云西大桥). Get a taxi to Nanshan International Ski Resort (南山国际滑雪场) (total journey time approx. two hours).

(Image via That's Beijing)



Perhaps less well-known than Nanshan, Huaibei has been noted as a good course for beginner skiers. Huaibei is also noticeably cheaper. Even weekend tickets are only RMB186, while skiing on a Monday is as little as RMB36.

How to get there: Take the 916 bus from Dongzhimen transport hub to Mingzhu Square (明珠广场). Get the H58 bus or a taxi to the Huaibei International Ski Resort (怀北国际滑雪场) (total journey time approx. two hours).

3. Badaling Ski Resort

(Image via Tripadvisor)

The namesake of the famous Great Wall section, Badaling has also been noted as another good course for beginners. Tickets are between RMB198 and RMB315. All prices listed on Dazhong Dianping include skiing lessons with an instructor. It is not clear if entry tickets without a ski instructor are available. One downside to the Badaling ski resort is that it takes around two hours and 30 minutes to reach via public transport from Beijing city center.

How to get there: Take the 919 bus from Dongzhimen transport hub to Xibozi (西拨子). From there get a taxi to Badaling Ski Resort (八达岭滑雪场) (total journey time approx. two hours 30 minutes).

(Image via That's)

Located in Beijing’s Pinggu district, Yuyang usually has noticeably fewer visitors than more well-known ski resorts, great for those who want to avoid the crowds. Expect to pay as much as RMB230, although night-time tickets go for as little as RMB99. Yuyang is located far from Beijing city center so skiers should leave early to make the most of their day.

How to get there: Take the 852 bus from Dongzhimen transport hub to Pinggu Century Square (平谷世纪广场). From there, get a taxi to Yuyang Ski Resort (渔阳国际滑雪场) (total journey time approx. two hours 30 minutes).

5. Jundushan Ski Resort

(Image via Visit Our China)



Located in suburban Changping district, Jundushan has been described as “Beijing’s most difficult ski slope” and suitable for advanced skiers. Visitors can expect to pay between RMB240 and RMB280. The resort is well outside the city center but reachable by subway and bus.

How to get there: Take subway line 13 to Xierqi station (西二旗) and change to the Changping line. Get off at Beishaowa (北邵洼) and take the Chang 21 bus to Zhenshun Guoyuan (真顺果园) (total journey time approx. two hours five minutes).

For beginners and old hands alike

Regardless of ability, skiing in Beijing doesn’t have to be expensive or involve travelling huge distances. For those who live in or pay a visit to Beijing, a great day’s skiing is right on the door step.

[Cover image via Pixabay]