  1. home
  2. Articles

Your Guide to Getting Lasik Eye Surgery in China

By Summer Lin, December 30, 2020

0 0

For Christmas, I decided to treat myself with the gift of sight (2020 in 2020!) I traveled from Shenzhen to Hainan (a quick hour and a half direct flight) for laser eye surgery, also known as LASIK. The procedure costs a fraction of the price on the sunny island province compared to major cities in China. There’s even a high-speed train connecting Haikou to Sanya if you want to make a full beach holiday out of it.

In Shenzhen the procedure starts at RMB17,500 while clinics in Hainan start at RMB7,900. I decided to go with Hi-Vision Center after a few referrals from a couple of friends. On a regular day the clinic sees around 20-25 patients and during high season that number climbs to 90 patients a day. It was also a bonus that the chief surgeon operated on my eyes for the surgery and there was also a translator for the whole procedure. 

Here’s a breakdown of some key information:

WechatIMG1213.jpg
Reception area. Image via Summer Lin

One-Week Pre-Surgery: I was instructed to stop wearing contacts as they can cause corneal swelling which can affect the accuracy of eye measurements prior to surgery. Glasses only!

Cost: RMB8,330 

There were three options to chose from, I choose the cheapest option. This was the doctor’s analogy: the first level is a vintage BMW, second is a Rolls-Royce and the third is NASA-level. (Yes, I’m also unsure why vehicle references aren’t used throughout). The difference in pricing is due to the technology used to cut the corneal flap.

Glasses Prescription: -4.50 and -5.25 with astigmatism in both eyes. I’ve worn lenses for over 15 years.

WechatIMG1212.jpg

Time: The actual treatment took five minutes. However from start to finish I was at the center for around three hours. It was a very intense experience, there were three beds and three machines in each room – a quick, efficient assembly line. 

Pre-surgery: the most important and surprising part was how intense it was prepping my eyes. They washed my eyes four times before the procedure, constantly put drops in my eyes, plopped a hair net on me and dressed me in scrubs and plastic slides.

Surgery: I went in, laid down and there were four people around the bed including a translator. They cleaned my eyes, stuck a speculum to keep my eyelids wide open and told me to stare at the light and not move. I then started hearing a steady clicking noise while the lasers fired.  

Recovery: Your sensitivity post-surgery depends on thickness of your cornea. My cornea was thicker (thanks mom and dad) so it didn’t hurt as much. It might feel like there’s sand in your eye but that’s completely normal. I also had to stay for at least 30 minutes after because another round of eye drops were needed. 

I was told protective glasses aren’t needed, I don’t need to stay out of the sun and I wasn’t given pain medication. I was however, sent home with four types of eye drops which will need to be used for a month. Patients also have to refrain from swimming or martial arts for a month and using eye makeup for a week. The doctor also taught me a set of eye exercises with my finger and I was advised to practice reading at a distance that seems blurry to retrain my focal point.  

WechatIMG1215.jpg
Drops for days. Image via Summer Lin

My eyes have been pretty dry in the following days and I even accidentally missed my flight back home but staying in sunny Sanya for an extra day or two wasn’t the worst thing in the world. 

Hi-Vision Center. 8am-6pm. Wuxi Lu, Haidian Island, Meilan District, Haikou, Hainan Province 海南省海口市美兰区海甸岛五西路8-1号港湾花园1楼 海南眼视光学中心 (hi-vision.info)

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Sanya Medical Tourism Hainan surgery

more news

Chris Barclay on the Importance of Cultural Heritage Tourism

Chris Barclay on the Importance of Cultural Heritage Tourism

Chris Barclay, founder of Shaxi Old Theatre Inn, discusses cultural heritage tourism

Enjoy the Perfect Tropical Holiday in Sanya With This Amazing Travel Deal

Enjoy the Perfect Tropical Holiday in Sanya With This Amazing Travel Deal

Craving for a getaway to escape the frozen winter? Here is an excellent new travel deal you can book right now.

Stay in a Hainan Beach Resort for Under ¥500 a Night!

Stay in a Hainan Beach Resort for Under ¥500 a Night!

Craving a weekend getaway? We’ve got you covered!

Crowne Plaza Sanya Haitang Bay Resort Opens in Haitang Bay

This is the first Crowne Plaza property in Haitang Bay and the third in the city of Sanya.

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills

The series explores the elements of living in China from a foreigner’s perspective and tips for learning Mandarin.

Instagram of the Month: @youaaaaandme

The magical Hongya Cave in Chongqing.

13 Totally Wacky Taobao Gifts for Christmas 2020

Show your friends and family how much you care this holiday season by getting them a gift that arguably shouldn’t exist.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Travel Trends in 2020

Your Guide to Getting Lasik Eye Surgery in China

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills

Fraser Residence Celebrates New Opening in Chengdu

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Your Guide to Getting Lasik Eye Surgery in China

Your Guide to Getting Lasik Eye Surgery in China

Fraser Residence Celebrates New Opening in Chengdu

Fraser Residence Celebrates New Opening in Chengdu

China Travel Trends in 2020

China Travel Trends in 2020

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills

Explainer: Why China Celebrates Christmas with Apples

Explainer: Why China Celebrates Christmas with Apples

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives