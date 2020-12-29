Fraser Residence Celebrates New Opening in Chengdu

Fraser Residence Chengdu was recently launched at the city’s Forte Financial Island Complex, providing Sichuan’s capital with high-quality serviced apartments. A grand ceremony was held on November 26, which brought together key stakeholders, media and esteemed guests.

Designed with the concept of island life, it boasts a tranquil environment by the Jinjiang River and a convenient location in downtown Chengdu.

Owned by Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, Fraser Residence Chengdu has been well-received by locals and out-of-towners alike.

“Frasers Hospitality inked a strategic partnership agreement with Fosun’s affiliated company Forte early this year. The Residence that we co-built, is the first-star project that we both take pride in. It gave us the satisfaction of the trial operation in the past four months,” said Mr. Zhou Hansong, Senior Vice President of Frasers Hospitality & General Manager for North Asia.

According to Mr. Zhou, Chengdu is a happy and livable city. The Residence’s concept of ‘leisurely living’ conforms to the character of the city, integrating tranquility and vitality. The core hub of economic development in China’s central and western regions, Chengdu enjoys great potential for development. With a growing influx of highly talented professionals into the city, the market demand for serviced apartments is bound to rise.

The day of the opening ceremony just so happened to be Thanksgiving Day. Mr. Zhou gave the first guest at the Residence, a long-stay guest named Zhu, a customized gift for appreciation.

Mr. Dai Keyu, general manager of Fraser Residence Chengdu, hit on some important realities that the Residence masterfully addressed. “People in modern times are always busy, often puzzling over the balance between solitude and companionship. And they are apt to ignore high-quality company with family and friends. The Residence is cleverly conceived. It protects privacy for independent space while reserving room for gatherings at apartment suites and public areas, thus to enable every guest a carefree shift from being alone to being accompanied at any time.”

To provide a safe and comfortable environment for guests and staff members, Frasers Hospitality introduces Fraser Cares, and joins hands with the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company SGS. The move is meant to meet Frasers Hospitality’s stringent hygiene and safety standards for its serviced apartments and hotel residences worldwide. It also implements a flexible policy for reservation cancelations to ensure that all guests are worry-free after booking.

Designed for the needs of travelers in modern times, Fraser Residence Chengdu is a perfect, cozy destination for long-term living and short-term outing. It offers 185 well-planned appointed apartments from 1-Bedroom Deluxe to 3-Bedroom Deluxe. Each apartment is equipped with a living room, a well-furnished kitchen and a comprehensive home entertainment system.

In addition to retreats, executive lounges, multi-function halls, hearty international breakfast and a 24-hour Japanese restaurant, recreational and sports facilities for swimming, sauna, fitness, yoga and children’s fun are available.

Guests can relax at leisure areas, enjoy delicacies at food courts and appreciate the natural scenery at the green space of the Residence.

Since entering the Chinese market in 2005, Frasers International has been very selective about what kind of products they want to have in China, Mr. Zhou tells That’s. This has been a key part of its strategy in the Middle Kingdom and has allowed the company to build a reputable brand with over 20 projects in more than 10 Chinese cities. “You’ll see that our products, in terms of attention to detail and service standards, are a notch higher than our competitors. You can check TripAdvisor – it’s all transparent data,” says Mr. Zhou. In Chengdu, Fraser plans on adding 2-3 more projects in the quickly developing city. Down south, a Fraser Residences project is currently underway in Shenzhen’s Nanshan district.

[Images provided by Fraser Residences Chengdu]