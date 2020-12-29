  1. home
WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills

By Joshua Cawthorpe, December 29, 2020

Mandarin Movers is a new interview series where we chat with expats who speak Mandarin. 

Although many foreigners find the Chinese language to be a daunting challenge, some commit to learning it and the results are impressive, to say the least.

This series explores the elements of living in China from a foreigner’s perspective, tips for learning Mandarin, embarrassing stories and a colloquial Chinese challenge to test their street smarts.

In our very first episode, we meet Nunzio on Guangzhou’s Beijing Lu (VPN off):

Stay tuned for more interviews from Claire and Joshua as they track down expats who are moving the needle in the Chinese language learning world.

For more fun language content, be sure to follow AOE ChinEase on Instagram (@chinese_learning_hsk) and WeChat (chinese_learning_hsk)

Useful Mandarin Words and Phrases for Dragon Boat Festival

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Spotlight: Jocelyn Richards, Founder of Juicy Mandarin

Your Guide to Getting Lasik Eye Surgery in China

Fraser Residence Celebrates New Opening in Chengdu

China Travel Trends in 2020

WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills

Explainer: Why China Celebrates Christmas with Apples

