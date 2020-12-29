WATCH: Tips for Improving Your Chinese Language Skills

Mandarin Movers is a new interview series where we chat with expats who speak Mandarin.

Although many foreigners find the Chinese language to be a daunting challenge, some commit to learning it and the results are impressive, to say the least.

This series explores the elements of living in China from a foreigner’s perspective, tips for learning Mandarin, embarrassing stories and a colloquial Chinese challenge to test their street smarts.

In our very first episode, we meet Nunzio on Guangzhou’s Beijing Lu (VPN off):

Stay tuned for more interviews from Claire and Joshua as they track down expats who are moving the needle in the Chinese language learning world.

