  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Make the Most of Your Travels with 'Explore China'

By That's, December 24, 2020

0 0

With the latest edition of our Explore China travel guide now on sale, we wanted to show you some of the adventures you’re missing out on without this handy travel companion.

Follow That’s writer (and part-time apiarist) Joshua Cawthorpe as he explores the beautiful city of Guangzhou (VPN off):

Explore China isn’t just about hitting the most popular and hottest tourist spots in town. It is also a guide on how to explore these places through the eyes of experienced travelers and locals. Neither a backpackers’ or luxury guide, Explore China is relevant to everyone, from expats and Chinese nationals currently living in the Middle Kingdom to those visiting from other countries.

The beautiful 185-page perfectly bound book contains:

• Historical and geographical facts and points of significance

• Where to stay, eat and drink, with must-try dishes and local delicacies

• Transportation information, airports, railway and road connections

• A shopping guide with tips and local products worth looking out for

• UNESCO World Heritage Sites and sacred mountains

• Informative features to help you understand China

• Fun day trips and destinations to visit from major cities

• China’s ethnic minorities and their culture

• Chinese characters and pinyin to facilitate travel and communication

• Must-have apps, and how to set up a phone and digital payment system

explore-china.jpg

Explore China is split up into five sections...

Travel Tips

From the most useful travel apps to learning more about China’s ethnic minorities and cuisines.

Southern Beauty 

Learning Cantonese on the busy streets of Guangzhou and vacationing in Sanya’s seaside paradise.

East of the Sun 

Snacking on xiaolongbao in Shanghai and strolling through Suzhou’s famous classical gardens.

The Great White North 

Getting lost in Beijing hutong and Xi’an’s famous Muslim quarters.

The Mountainous Southwest  

Climbing peaks in Yunnan province and visiting China’s cutest critters – pandas – in Chengdu. 

Reserve Your Copy Now!

Click here to purchase the brand new Explore China right now for the sale price of RMB198.

You can also scan the QR code below for a fast and easy purchase:

EC-guide.jpeg

[All images via That’s]

READ MORE: Here Are 34 Places You Need to Visit in Greater China

Explore China travel book Guangzhou Shanghai Beijing Shenzhen

more news

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

An Easy and Secure Way to Book Trains in English in China

An Easy and Secure Way to Book Trains in English in China

We turn our attention towards China Train Booking, a quick and easy way to book train tickets on-the-go.

Maxime Tondeur on Helping Travelers Explore Beyond in China

Maxime Tondeur on Helping Travelers Explore Beyond in China

“Looking for any excuse to get out and discover new places.”

Explore Lesser-Known Middle Kingdom Stories with New Podcast 'China Untold'

In the first episode of China Untold, our host takes listeners to China’s borders with North Korea and Laos to examine life on the frontier.

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

Train Tickets Now on Sale for China’s CNY Travel Rush

If you are planning to ride the rails over Spring Festival, we strongly encourage you get your tickets ASAP!

Here's How to Travel Ticket-Free on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Train

Traveling between Guangzhou and Shenzhen just got a whole lot more convenient.

7 Staggering Travel Stats About China’s October Holiday

Here’s seven figures that sum up Chinese tourism over the National Day holiday.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Why China Celebrates Christmas with Apples

This Day in History: Down to the Countryside Movement Launched

13 Totally Wacky Taobao Gifts for Christmas 2020

The Story Behind the Charging Bull Statue on the Bund

WHO Let the Dogs out on the COVID-19 Origins

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Explainer: Why China Celebrates Christmas with Apples

Explainer: Why China Celebrates Christmas with Apples

WATCH: Make the Most of Your Travels with 'Explore China'

WATCH: Make the Most of Your Travels with 'Explore China'

Exploring Shanghai's Largest Freshwater Lake

Exploring Shanghai's Largest Freshwater Lake

China's 10 Biggest Sports Winners and Losers in 2020

China's 10 Biggest Sports Winners and Losers in 2020

What It Is like Taking the COVID-19 Vaccine in China

What It Is like Taking the COVID-19 Vaccine in China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives