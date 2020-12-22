  1. home
  2. Articles

Drunk Special Education Teacher Slaps around Police in China

By That's, December 22, 2020

0 0

Last Thursday, a drunken teacher in Inner Mongolia was arrested after refusing to pay a taxi fare and slapping around local police officers. 

While the information made publicly available of the incident has been minimal so far, we thought this story was absolutely absurd and wrote it up anyway.

The man, surnamed Tian, works (or more likely worked) at a special needs school in the city of Chifeng. According to local reports, Tian refused to pay his taxi fare for unknown reasons and the police were soon involved in the incident. 

fight-mongolia.jpg
Image via Miaopai

Videos circulating on the Chinese internet show Tian shoving, slapping and at one point very close to kissing an officer. Watch the video of the interaction below (VPN off):

Tian is currently being detained by police and it has yet to be announced how long he will be held for. It’s also not clear whether the school has suspended or fired the unruly teacher (though we do hope he never works with children again).

The viral video of Tian pushing and slapping the officers has shocked Chinese netizens, with one Weibo user writing: “The quality of today’s teachers looks bleak.” Another chimed in by saying, “How could he dare drink that much alcohol?” Others were simply concerned with the fact that Tian worked at a special needs school.

WATCH: Man Slaps Ex-Teacher in the Face for Bullying Him in School

[Cover image via Miaopai]

education teacher Inner Mongolia China

more news

China Reimagined as Zelda's Kingdom of Hyrule in New 'China Untold' Episode

China Reimagined as Zelda's Kingdom of Hyrule in New 'China Untold' Episode

For this episode of the podcast, host Matthew Bossons has decided to do something a little different...

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

Meet 'Big Sister' Zhou Chengyu – China's Youngest Ever Space Commander

Meet 'Big Sister' Zhou Chengyu – China's Youngest Ever Space Commander

The 24-year-old from Guizhou province has played a key role in the Moon-exploration mission of the Chang'e 5 spacecraft.

An Easy and Secure Way to Book Trains in English in China

We turn our attention towards China Train Booking, a quick and easy way to book train tickets on-the-go.

China Flight Attendants Advised to Wear Diapers – Here's Why...

This specific recommendation is reportedly for flight crew operating charter flights to and from high-risk countries.

China and Nepal Revise Height of Mt. Everest to 8,849 meters

On Tuesday, China and Nepal jointly announced a revised height for Mt. Everest (also known as Mt. Qomolangma).

China Begins Shipping COVID-19 Vaccines Around the World

Provinces and some other countries are ordering and receiving shipments of domestically produced COVID-19 vaccines as the world prepares a mass-vaccination.

This Day in History: Nelson Mandela's Changing Relationship with China

South African leader's close links with the Middle Kingdom.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Down to the Countryside Movement Launched

13 Totally Wacky Taobao Gifts for Christmas 2020

The Story Behind the Charging Bull Statue on the Bund

This Chinese City Ranked World's Most Expensive for Expats

WHO Let the Dogs out on the COVID-19 Origins

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing Seniors Won't Need Smartphones to Show Health Codes Anymore

Beijing Seniors Won't Need Smartphones to Show Health Codes Anymore

Drunk Special Education Teacher Slaps around Police in China

Drunk Special Education Teacher Slaps around Police in China

China Reimagined as Zelda's Kingdom of Hyrule in New 'China Untold' Episode

China Reimagined as Zelda's Kingdom of Hyrule in New 'China Untold' Episode

This Day in History: Down to the Countryside Movement Launched

This Day in History: Down to the Countryside Movement Launched

Greenwave's David Wang on COVID-19 and Winter Health Problems in Beijing

Greenwave's David Wang on COVID-19 and Winter Health Problems in Beijing

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives