Drunk Special Education Teacher Slaps around Police in China

Last Thursday, a drunken teacher in Inner Mongolia was arrested after refusing to pay a taxi fare and slapping around local police officers.

While the information made publicly available of the incident has been minimal so far, we thought this story was absolutely absurd and wrote it up anyway.

The man, surnamed Tian, works (or more likely worked) at a special needs school in the city of Chifeng. According to local reports, Tian refused to pay his taxi fare for unknown reasons and the police were soon involved in the incident.



Image via Miaopai

Videos circulating on the Chinese internet show Tian shoving, slapping and at one point very close to kissing an officer. Watch the video of the interaction below (VPN off):

Tian is currently being detained by police and it has yet to be announced how long he will be held for. It’s also not clear whether the school has suspended or fired the unruly teacher (though we do hope he never works with children again).

The viral video of Tian pushing and slapping the officers has shocked Chinese netizens, with one Weibo user writing: “The quality of today’s teachers looks bleak.” Another chimed in by saying, “How could he dare drink that much alcohol?” Others were simply concerned with the fact that Tian worked at a special needs school.

WATCH: Man Slaps Ex-Teacher in the Face for Bullying Him in School

[Cover image via Miaopai]

