China Reimagined as Zelda's Kingdom of Hyrule in New 'China Untold' Episode

By That's, December 22, 2020

The 10th episode of China Untold is now available to download or stream online.

For this episode of the podcast, host Matthew Bossons has decided to do something a little different... To celebrate the recent launch of yet another addition to The Legend of Zelda franchise, he has assembled a quirky episode of China Untold, comparing locations from the video game’s fictional world of Hyrule to real-life sites in China. 

Due to the host’s pursuit of nostalgia, this episode primarily focuses on areas from 1998’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, although regions from other Zelda games do feature.

This episode is intended to be amusing for Zelda fans and offer folks interested in China some outstanding travel recommendations.

Download or stream the 10th episode of China Untold on SoundCloud (VPN needed) or at chinauntoldpodcast.com. The episode is also available on iTunes and other popular podcast directories.

For more information on China Untold, visit the podcast’s official website.

The China Untold podcast is a program that aims to introduce listeners to lesser-known stories from the Middle Kingdom. From urban legends and extinct religions to the PRC’s role in the global quest to discover extraterrestrial civilizations, this podcast is your essential guide to the weird, wonderful and mysterious aspects of the world’s most populous nation.

[Cover image via Nintendo]

podcast China Untold The Legend of Zelda

