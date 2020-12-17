'MEAT' You With Deluxe Brazilian BBQ at Latina

Treasure the moment with your loved ones with Latina's Brazilian Christmas promotions, and dine at the very best place for your festive feast! Plus get a chance to win a special Christmas gifts from Latina.

Meet Santa at Latina!

On Saturday, December 19 from 11.30am-3pm come on out to Weekend Brunch at Latina Shanghai Tongren Lane, Beijing Grand Summit and Shenzhen Seaworld, and meet Santa Claus! Santa will be mixing, mingling, jangling and jingling with guests of all ages—naughty or nice! Bring your camera and a great big smile to celebrate the magic of Christmas!

December 24, 5-10.30pm Christmas Eve Buffet

Savor the extraordinary highlights of Latina's Carving Station:

All-You-Can-Eat

Roast turkey, ham, lamb chops, grilled salmon…

+

Original Brazilian BBQ plus premium Angus cuts: ribeye steak, top sirloin cap (picanha), bottom sirloin, M6+ wagyu beef, and seafood: Irish langoustine, scallop, oyster, salmon

+

Special Buffet

Includes over 20 varieties of Brazilian appetizers, salads, soup, feijoada (Brazilian black bean stew), pasta, traditional hot entrees, cheese bread, fried polenta, deep fried banana, french fries, desserts, seasonal fruits & ice cream.



Prices:

Tongren Rd. / Lujiazui / Green City / Beijing Grand Summit: RMB458 per person

Chamtime Plaza / Shenzhen SeaWorld: RMB398 per person

*Children under 1.4m half price, under 1m free.

*All Latina outlets will have live music.

December 25, 11am-3pm Christmas Lunch Buffet

Deluxe Brazilian BBQ & Buffet

+

Carving Station: Roast turkey, ham, lamb chops, grilled salmon

Price: RMB296

*Children under 1.4m half price, under 1m free.

December 25, 5-10pm Christmas Dinner Buffet

Deluxe Brazilian BBQ & Buffet

+

Carving Station: Roast turkey, ham, lamb chops, grilled salmon

Price: RMB396

*Children under 1.4m half price, under 1m free.

December 31 New Year's Eve Dinner and Countdown Party

With New Year’s Eve appearing on the horizon, we know a lot of you are looking for the best location to ring in the New Year!

The countdown to a New Year is indeed something you should get right, as the first day of a New Year signifies a new beginning and a clean slate, and it’s important to celebrate in the right spirit. At Latina, they have it all waiting for you!

Expect a mouth-watering splendor of culinary delights.For those in Shanghai, celebrate New Year’s Eve over dinner and drinks at any of Latina's outlets, and later on head on down to Latina Tongren Road for the final countdown. Enjoy awesome live Brazilian beats by their in-house entertainers. From 10pm-1am, Latina Shenzhen and Beijing also have countdown parties with live music! Be sure to celebrate the night away and make way for 2021 with a bang!

Savor the extraordinary highlights of Latina's Carving Station:

All-You-Can-Eat

Roast turkey, ham, roasted suckling pig, lamb chops, grilled salmon…

+

Deluxe Brazilian BBQ

Original Brazilian BBQ plus premium Angus cuts: Australian M6+ Wagyu, ribeye steak, top sirloin cap (picanha), bottom sirloin and seafood: Irish langoustine, oyster, scallop, salmon.

+

Special Buffet

Includes over 20 varieties of Brazilian appetizers, salads, soup, feijoada (Brazilian black bean stew), pasta, traditional hot entrees, cheese bread, fried polenta, deep fried banana, french fries, desserts, seasonal fruits & ice cream.

Prices:

Shanghai Tongren Rd. / Beijing Grand Summit

First round 5-7.30pm: RMB398 per person

Second round 8-10.30pm: RMB428 per person

Shenzhen SeaWorld: RMB396 per person

*Children under 1.4m half price, under 1m free.

